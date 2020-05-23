Looking Back (May 23-29): Chi-Hi boys track and field team wins Division 1 sectional title in 1990

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Looking Back is a weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a peak at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.

One Year Ago (2019)

May 23: The Stanley-Boyd softball team won its first regional championship in 23 years with an 8-3 win over Stratford. Arianna Mason was 3-for-4 with four runs scored while Bailey Straskowski and Ashly Zastrow combined to drive in seven runs.

May 23: Stanley-Boyd’s Jordan McKnight and Thorp’s Molly Milliren each earned three sprint sectional championships at a Division 3 sectional in Cameron. McDonell’s Charlie Bleskachek (800-meter run) and Cadott’s Andy Hinzmann (300 hurdles) also won regional titles.

May 28: The Chi-Hi and Bloomer softball teams advanced to the sectional finals with impressive sectional semifinal victories. The Cardinals pushed two runs across the plate in the top of the seventh to rally for a 4-3 win over Marshfield in Division 1 action as Emme Bergh’s two-run single plated Mallory Sterling and Abby Staves to put the Cardinals in front for good. Emily Kuehl pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the seventh to preserve a 1-0 victory for the Blackhawks over Northwestern in a Division 3 semifinal showdown.