Looking Back (May 23-29): Chi-Hi boys track and field team wins Division 1 sectional title in 1990

Looking Back is a weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a peak at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.
One Year Ago (2019)
May 23: The Stanley-Boyd softball team won its first regional championship in 23 years with an 8-3 win over Stratford. Arianna Mason was 3-for-4 with four runs scored while Bailey Straskowski and Ashly Zastrow combined to drive in seven runs.
May 23: Stanley-Boyd’s Jordan McKnight and Thorp’s Molly Milliren each earned three sprint sectional championships at a Division 3 sectional in Cameron. McDonell’s Charlie Bleskachek (800-meter run) and Cadott’s Andy Hinzmann (300 hurdles) also won regional titles.
May 28: The Chi-Hi and Bloomer softball teams advanced to the sectional finals with impressive sectional semifinal victories. The Cardinals pushed two runs across the plate in the top of the seventh to rally for a 4-3 win over Marshfield in Division 1 action as Emme Bergh’s two-run single plated Mallory Sterling and Abby Staves to put the Cardinals in front for good. Emily Kuehl pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the seventh to preserve a 1-0 victory for the Blackhawks over Northwestern in a Division 3 semifinal showdown.
May 29: The Bloomer baseball team defeated Chequamegon 7-3 to win the program’s first regional championship since 2009. Run-scoring hits from Connor Crane and Zach Ruf in the ninth inning added to a two-run error from Chequamegon gave Bloomer some breathing room on the way to the win. Thorp also claimed a regional title win by defeating Flambeau 10-4 in a Division 4 regional final matchup. Isaac Soumis had two hits including a double and Chris Komanec added a triple and drove in two for the Cardinals.
Five Year Ago (2015)
May 26: The Bloomer boys golf team won a Division 2 regional championship by 29 strokes over Somerset in Amery. Noah Price earned medalist honors by shooting a 70 with Andrew Zillmer (77) in third, Colin Berseth (78) fourth and Masen Miller (80) taking seventh.
May 26: Kyra Arendt and Kendall Zeman each earned two regional championships for the Bloomer girls track and field team at Division 2 regionals in Mondovi. Arendt won the triple jump and long jump while Zeman finished first in the 1,600 and 800.
May 28: The Cadott boys golf team won a Division 3 regional team title for a second year in a row by shooting a 319 at a home regional at Whispering Pines Golf Course. Henry Wojtczak and Payton Freagon each shot a 74 to tie for third individually with Matt Irish shooting an 80 and Kaeden Thom finishing with a 91 as the Hornets were 11 strokes in front of McDonell for first place. Thomas Longbella earned medalist honors for the Macks by shooting a 69.
May 29: Stephanie Sawacki advanced to the Division 1 state track and field in four different events with strong finishes at sectionals in Stevens Point. Sawicki won a sectional crown in the high jump, was third in the 100 and 200 while teaming with Elli Daniels, Tyana Loiselle and Arica Swift to win the 1,600 relay. Daniels won the 800 and she along with Loiselle, Swift and Kathryn Webb won the 3,200 relay.
May 29: Lake Holcombe/Cornell’s Eric Nedland won the Division 3 pole vault sectional championship in Colfax, continuing a strong stretch of performances after winning regional and conference titles earlier in the month.
Ten Years Ago (2010)
May 24: Hayley Bresina and Andrew Anderson each won Division 3 regional championships for the McDonell track and field team at regionals in Colfax. Bresina won the long jump and Anderson was first in the pole vault.
May 24: Stanley-Boyd’s Marissa Mahr advanced to Division 2 sectionals in four different events by virtue of four top-four finishes at regionals in Bloomer. Mahr won the 300 hurdles, finished second in the 200 and triple jump and came home third in the 100.
May 25: Kyle Cody and Robbie Cooper combined for the third no-hitter of the season for the McDonell baseball team as the Macks beat Greenwood 4-1. Cody pitched six no-hit innings before Cooper tossed a hitless seventh while the two pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts. Earlier in the year Andy Davis threw a no-hitter against Thorp and Ben Ochs teamed up with Jake Tenold for seven hitless innings against Cadott.
May 25: The Chi-Hi softball team wrapped up an unbeaten Big Rivers Conference title campaign by sweeping Menomonie 8-0 and 9-7 at Casper Park. Kendra Bowe struck out 17 batters in the opening shutout before Chi-Hi rallied in game two to complete the sweep.
May 27: The Cadott track and field team advances eight entries to state with strong individual and relay finishes at Division 3 sectionals in Colfax. Cadott’s Stephen Kelly won the long jump, Josiah Yeager was victorious in the 200 and Sydney Stephens finished first in the 100 hurdles.
May 27: The New Auburn softball team won its first-ever home playoff game by scoring a 10-6 victory over Luck. Kayla Bowe, Brittany Bowe and Dani Goodremote each had two hits while Kayla Bowe scored three runs.
20 Years Ago (2000)
May 23: Chi-Hi softball coach Tom Schmick earns his 200th career coaching victory as the Cardinals defeat Superior 8-0 in the Division 1 regional semifinals. Pitchers Lona Cook and Lindsay Rosenow combined for a one-hit shutout in the circle.
May 24: The Cornell baseball team captured a Division 3 regional championship with an 18-8 victory over Prairie Farm. Ten different Chiefs collected hits and scored at least one run with Jay Tollefson delivering three hits and Jason Van Dam with four hits for the victorious Chiefs.
May 26: The McDonell baseball team fell to Fox Valley Lutheran 6-5 in the WISAA Division 2 state tournament quarterfinals. Jeremy LaFave hit two home runs for FVL with Matt Adams tripling and driving in three runs for the Macks.
May 26: The Chi-Hi softball team survived an early playoff scare by defeating Eau Claire Memorial 2-0 in the regional finals. Lindsay Rosenow and Lona Cook were strong in the circle, teaming up to allow just four baserunners including one hit.
May 27: The McDonell girls track and field team won its first consecutive Division 2 WISAA state championship in the final WISAA track championships in Waukesha. The 800 relay team of Laura Dahl, Anne Willkom, Claire Bischel and Katie Schofield won a championship as did Colleen Wiley in the shot put. Codie See won the 3,200 state title for the boys team.
30 Years Ago (1990)
May 24: The Chi-Hi track and field team advanced 13 entrants to the Division 1 state championships with strong finishes at sectionals at UW-Eau Claire. The boys team won the team sectional crown as Mark Erickson won the shot put, Will Meinen was first in the triple jump, Scott Spaeth had the top high jump and the 1,600 relay finished first and set a new school record in the process. The girls 1,600 relay team of Kelly and Sara Walrath, Stacy Rowan and Jen Hartsough also set a new school record on the way to a second-place finish. Kelly Walrath also set a new school mark in the 400.
May 24: Jeremy Zutter and Chris Frasch advanced to the state boys doubles boys tennis tournament with wins over New Richmond’s Jerey O’Gara and Matt Hebert (6-2, 6-1) and Hudson’s Paul Jenson and Brett Hanson (6-3, 6-4).
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!