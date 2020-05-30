Looking Back (May 30-June 5): Lake Holcombe's Nitek captures Division 3 discus state title in 2000

Looking Back is a weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a peek at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.
One Year Ago (2019)
May 30: The Chi-Hi softball team advanced to the Division 1 state tournament with a 3-0 victory over Stevens Point in the sectional finals. Abby Staves blasted a two-run home run and Mallory Sterling scattered six hits over a seven-inning shutout. Thorp and Gilman also advanced to state as the Cardinals topped Clayton/Turtle Lake 4-3 in a Division 4 sectional final and the Pirates blasted Hurley 9-3 in a Division 5 sectional final.
May 31: Chi-Hi’s Ella Behling ran to a sixth-place finish in the 800-meter run from the first heat at the Division 1 state track and field championships. Behling finished in two minutes, 15.72 seconds, setting a new school record in the process.
June 1: The Bloomer girls 400 and 800 relay teams consisting of Maggie Sarauer, Grace Post, Vanessa Jenneman and Alexa Post ran to Division 2 state championships in both events at the state track and field championships. Chi-Hi’s Ty Wiberg and Dorian Anderson teamed up to repeat as boys wheelchair team state champions with a consistent performance.
June 4: The Bloomer baseball team fell to Cumberland 6-2 in a Division 3 sectional semifinal at Casper Park. Starting pitcher Cole Schwab allowed three earned runs in five innings while striking out seven for the Blackhawks, who were in sectionals for the first time since 2009.
Five Years Ago (2015)
May 30: The Chi-Hi, McDonell and Bloomer softball teams held on to win regional champions as the Cardinals edged Eau Claire North 11-10 in a Division 1 regional final while the Macks blanked Gilman 2-0 in a Division 4 regional final and the Blackhawks earned a 2-1 walk-off victory over Elk Mound in a Division 3 action.
June 2: Bailee Sillman’s walk-off single sent the Chi-Hi softball team to the Division 1 sectional finals after a 6-5 win over D.C. Everest. McDonell and Bloomer joined the Cardinals one game from state as the Macks upended Shell Lake 13-2 and Bloomer blanked Neillsville 3-0.
June 2: The McDonell and Bloomer boys golf teams each advanced to state as a team with strong finishes at sectionals. The Macks won a Division 3 team sectional title by shooting a 320 at Pine Valley Golf Course in Marathon, edging Spring Valley by six strokes. The ‘Hawks bested Hayward by three strokes for the Division 2 team championship in Ashland. McDonell’s Thomas Longbella and Bloomer’s Andrew Zillmer each earned individual medalist honors.
June 2: Landon Mueller hit a two-run home run for the Chi-Hi baseball team as the Cardinals shut out New Richmond 6-0 in a Division 1 regional semifinal at Casper Park.
June 4: Chippewa County advanced three softball teams to the state tournament as Chi-Hi, McDonell and Bloomer all claimed sectional championships. Chi-Hi nipped Stevens Point 4-3, McDonell rallied to defeat Cochrane-Fountain City 4-2 and Bloomer moved on to state for the first time since 1982 by beating Grantsburg 3-1.
June 5: The Chi-Hi track and field team set four school records on the first day of the state track and field championships in La Crosse. The boys and girls 1,600 relays, Elli Daniels (800) and Steph Sawicki (200) each broke new ground in the program on the state’s biggest stage. The McDonell boys 400 relay set a school record as well in advancing to the next day’s finals.
Ten Years Ago (2010)
June 1: Brett Sorenson shot a 75 to earn medalist honors and lead the Stanley-Boyd boys golf team to the Division 3 state tournament after the Orioles tied Chequamegon for the best team score at sectionals at Frederic Golf Course. Shawn Troyer, Mason May and Ryan Morello also scored well to send the team to state for the first time.
June 1: Kyle Cody threw the fourth no-hitter of the spring for the McDonell baseball team as he struck out 10 in a 10-0 win over Prairie Farm in five innings in a Division 4 regional semifinal. Robbie Cooper was 2-for-3 with a triple and four runs batted in at the plate.
June 1: Teddy Longbella’s walk-off single sent the Chi-Hi baseball team past Menomonie 3-2 in 11 innings in a Division 1 regional semifinal. Longbella deposited a fastball from Menomonie pitcher Austin Berend into center field to keep the season alive for the Cardinals. Pitcher Justin Jaquish pitched the first 10 innings of the game for the Cardinals, allowing two earned runs while striking out six.
June 3: Andy Davis became the first McDonell pitcher to throw a perfect game as he guided the baseball team to a 3-0 regional championship win over Bruce. Davis struck out the first seven batters he faced and had 15 in total for the game. Robbie Cooper, Jeremy Hunt and Luke Ryba each had RBIs at the plate.
June 4: Malcolm Wankel ran to victory in the Division 2 800 for the Bloomer track and field team at the state championships in La Crosse, winning the two-lap race in 1:55.07 after passing Madison Edgewood’s Matt McKenna late in the race.
June 4: The Chi-Hi girls soccer team edged Menomonie in double overtime 2-1 in a Division 1 regional semifinal matchup. Pa Houa Xiong scored the go-ahead goal at 93:45 on an assist from Emily Passint. Passint scored the first goal of the game for the Cards with help from Xiong.
June 5: Thorp’s Spencer Olejniczak and Cadott’s Stephen Kelly finished 1-2 in the Division 3 long jump at the state track and field meet. Olejniczak won the championship with a top leap of 21-9.5, one half inch better than Kelly at 21-9.
20 Years Ago (2000)
May 30: The Hurley softball team outlasted Gilman in a marathon playoff contest as the Midgets edged the Pirates 4-3 in 18 innings in a Division 3 sectional semifinal. Gilman scored all three of its runs in the first inning and outhit Hurley 17-8 in the game, but stranded 27 baserunners.
May 31: The Boyceville baseball team scored a combined seven runs in the first two innings in an 11-1 victory over Cornell in the Division 3 sectional semifinals. Kevin Briggs had a pair of hits for the Chiefs and Jay Tollefson had a double.
June 3: Lake Holcombe’s Dusty Nitek captured a Division 3 state shot put championship with a top throw of 53-7.5 in La Crosse, besting Hilbert’s Justin Schneider (51-8.5) for first. Nitek scratched on his first throw, but his second toss would prove to be the best. Teammate Birky Bilderback finished third in the 100 in 11.56.
30 Years Ago (1990)
May 31: Buddy Boideau had a pair of hits for the Bloomer baseball team in a 7-3 win over Osceola. Mark Abrahamson drove in two runs and Chuck Morning allowed four hits in five innings to earn the victory. The Blackhawks played summer baseball while in the Middle Border Conference.
June 1: Stanley-Boyd’s Wendy Licht finished in third place in the 3,200 at the Class B state track and field championships in La Crosse. Licht finished the race in 11:29.19 while Cadott’s Scott Irwin was fifth in the long jump.
