Looking Back (May 30-June 5): Lake Holcombe's Nitek captures Division 3 discus state title in 2000

June 5: The Chi-Hi track and field team set four school records on the first day of the state track and field championships in La Crosse. The boys and girls 1,600 relays, Elli Daniels (800) and Steph Sawicki (200) each broke new ground in the program on the state’s biggest stage. The McDonell boys 400 relay set a school record as well in advancing to the next day’s finals.

Ten Years Ago (2010)

June 1: Brett Sorenson shot a 75 to earn medalist honors and lead the Stanley-Boyd boys golf team to the Division 3 state tournament after the Orioles tied Chequamegon for the best team score at sectionals at Frederic Golf Course. Shawn Troyer, Mason May and Ryan Morello also scored well to send the team to state for the first time.

June 1: Kyle Cody threw the fourth no-hitter of the spring for the McDonell baseball team as he struck out 10 in a 10-0 win over Prairie Farm in five innings in a Division 4 regional semifinal. Robbie Cooper was 2-for-3 with a triple and four runs batted in at the plate.