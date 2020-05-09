Looking Back (May 9-15): Three softball no-hitters on the same day in 2019

May 9: Nine event victories led the Chi-Hi boys track and field team to a win at the Onalaska Triangular. Craig Taylor (110 and 300 hurdles), Scott Hogseth (400, triple jump) and Tom Jonjak (200, long jump) each won two events while Chris King (discus), Jeremy Blum (shot put) and Nate Cravey (1,600) were also victorious.

May 10: The McDonell baseball team earned a share of the Central Wisconsin Catholic Conference championship by sweeping a doubleheader with Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 9-2 and 8-6, sharing the crown with Stevens Point Pacelli. Nick Schemenauer and Trevor Bauwens each cracked home runs and Matt Bowe had five strikeouts in a complete-game win in game one.

May 12: Chi-Hi graduate and former UW-Stout baseball player Joe Vavra is named the new head baseball coach at his college alma mater, replacing longtime coach Terry Petrie who had a 537-401 record in his 30 years leading the program. Vavra spent 18 years in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization prior to the hire. Vavra coached the team to a 22-10-1 record in 2001 before joining the staff of the Minnesota Twins in 2002.

May 12: The McDonell girls track and field team stormed to 11 victories and a team championship at the Altoona Invitational. Colleen Wiley won the shot put and discus and was named field MVP for the meet.