Looking Back (May 9-15): Three softball no-hitters on the same day in 2019

Looking Back is a new weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a peak at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.
One Year Ago (2019)
May 10: Three softball pitchers tossed no-hitters on the same day as Maggie Craker, Izzy Clark and Kaitlyn Tyznik were each hard to hit in leading their teams to wins. Craker tossed a five-inning no-hitter as McDonell blanked Cadott 14-0, Clark struck out 10 batters and retired the first 20 batters she faced for Lake Holcombe/Cornell in a 9-0 win over Bruce and Tyznik had six no-hit innings and eight strikeouts for Thorp as the Cardinals defeated Stanley-Boyd 10-0.
May 10: The Stanley-Boyd girls track and field team won three events on the way to a team championship at the William DeJung Invitational hosted by Cadott. Hayley Nichols won the shot put and discus events while Jade Fredrickson was victorious in the 100-meter dash.
May 11: The Bloomer softball team earned at least a share of its fourth straight Heart O’North Conference title by sweeping Spooner in a doubleheader. The ‘Hawks scored early and often in both games, winning the first contest 10-0 before a 13-1 win in game two.
May 13: The Chi-Hi track and field team earned eight first-place finishes at the Big Rivers Conference Championships hosted at Eau Claire North. JD Czech won the discus and shot put, Maddy Schmidley was victorious in the pole vault, Ella Behling won the 800, Ty Wiberg finished first in the 1,600, shot put, 400 and 800 wheelchair events and Dorian Anderson won the 100 wheelchair.
May 13: The Chi-Hi softball team’s streak of consecutive Big Rivers Conference championships came to an end after being swept by Hudson in a doubleheader 2-1 and 9-5. Four runs in the seventh helped the Raiders pull away to a victory in the second game. The Cardinals went on to win a Division 1 sectional championship, advancing to state for the 13th time.
May 14: The Stanley-Boyd track and field team swept both team championships at the Western Cloverbelt Conference meet in Cadott. Jordan McKnight won three events individually while Fredrickson (long jump) and Nichols (shot put) each grabbed a win. The boys 1,600 relay team of Blake Nelson, Cooper Nichols, Tristan Harris and LJ Schmelzer finished first.
May 14: The Chi-Hi baseball team scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings, then later scored a 6-5 walk-off win to deal River Falls its first Big Rivers Conference defeat in 10 innings. Nolan Hutzler drove home Luke Franz with a run-scoring single in the 10th to send the Cardinals to the spirited victory.
Five Year Ago (2015)
May 11: The McDonell boys golf team won a Cloverbelt Conference match at Eau Claire Country Club with Cadott finishing second. Thomas Longbella earned medalist honors for the Macks by shooting a 72 with Cadott’s Henry Wojtczak tying for second place with a 79. As a team McDonell finished with a 336, 11 strokes in front of Cadott (347).
May 12: Chi-Hi’s Stephanie Sawicki and Eli Daniels each earned three first-place finishes for the Cardinal girls track and field team at the Onalaska Invitational. Sawicki won the 100, 200 and high jump while Daniels was first in the 400, 800 and long jump. Raeanne Kaz won two events for the Cardinals with wins in the 100 and 300 hurdles.
May 12: The Bloomer softball team stayed unbeaten in Heart O’North Conference play with an 10-0 win over Ladysmith. Aliya Seibel struck out six batters in the shutout performance in the circle. Chandler Zwiefelhofer drove in three runs and Katlyn Caterer was 2-for-3.
May 12: Stanley-Boyd’s Allison Vitort won three events for the Oriole girls track and field team at the Listeman Invitational in Neillsville. Vitort finished first in the 400, 800 and triple jump as Stanley-Boyd was second to host Neillsville/Granton in the team standings. Heather Milas won the shot put and discus events and Kirsten Carrigan won the pole vault.
May 14: The Cadott boys golf team won a Cloverbelt meet at Eau Claire Country Club with all five players shooting a 46 or better to finish with a 179, 11 ahead of Fall Creek for first. Matt Irish (43) led Cadott with Henry Wojtczak and Kaylee Rudnick (45) and Payton Freagon (46) and Kaeden Thom (46) close behind.
May 15: The Bloomer boys golf team won a home Heart O’North Conference meet. Noah Price shot a 35 to tie for medalist honors while Colin Berseth carded a 37 and Aaron Price finished with a 38.
Ten Years Ago (2010)
May 10: Chi-Hi’s Ryan Heck earned medalist honors for the boys golf team at a Big Rivers Conference event in Eau Claire. Heck shot a 38 for his first medalist performance of the year in league play. As a team the Cardinals were fourth (169) as Eau Claire Memorial (159) won.
May 10: The Lake Holcombe baseball team scored a combined 16 runs in the first three innings of a 23-3 win over New Auburn. Craig Anderson, Mitch Crouse and Bradin Duncan each drove in four runs for the Chieftains.
May 11: Stanley-Boyd’s Neil Hebert bested Cadott’s Aaron Michael on the mound as the Oriole baseball team blanked the rival Hornets 4-0. Hebert struck out eight in a complete game three hitter with Michael striking out two for Cadott.
May 13: Stephanie Kriehn scored two goals while PaHoua Xiong added another and Chelsea Dusick made two saves for the Chi-Hi girls soccer team in a 3-0 win over Rice Lake.
May 15: McDonell’s Alli Shufelt tossed a no-hitter as a part of the softball team’s second-place finish at a home tournament. Shufelt stymied Augusta with five no-hit innings in a 17-0 win before the team beat Elk Mound 13-6 and falling to Arcadia 4-3 in the championship game.
20 Years Ago (2000)
May 9: Nine event victories led the Chi-Hi boys track and field team to a win at the Onalaska Triangular. Craig Taylor (110 and 300 hurdles), Scott Hogseth (400, triple jump) and Tom Jonjak (200, long jump) each won two events while Chris King (discus), Jeremy Blum (shot put) and Nate Cravey (1,600) were also victorious.
May 10: The McDonell baseball team earned a share of the Central Wisconsin Catholic Conference championship by sweeping a doubleheader with Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 9-2 and 8-6, sharing the crown with Stevens Point Pacelli. Nick Schemenauer and Trevor Bauwens each cracked home runs and Matt Bowe had five strikeouts in a complete-game win in game one.
May 12: Chi-Hi graduate and former UW-Stout baseball player Joe Vavra is named the new head baseball coach at his college alma mater, replacing longtime coach Terry Petrie who had a 537-401 record in his 30 years leading the program. Vavra spent 18 years in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization prior to the hire. Vavra coached the team to a 22-10-1 record in 2001 before joining the staff of the Minnesota Twins in 2002.
May 12: The McDonell girls track and field team stormed to 11 victories and a team championship at the Altoona Invitational. Colleen Wiley won the shot put and discus and was named field MVP for the meet.
May 13: The Cadott baseball team won the Bloomer Tournament, defeating Boyceville 14-4 in six innings in the first round before routing the host Blackhawks 14-2 in the finals. Jerad Leslie allowed a pair of earned runs in five innings against Bloomer for the Hornets while Luke Rykal and Cory Kimball each had a pair of hits. Lucas Zillmer was 3-for-3 in the final game for Bloomer. T.J. Logan doubled for the Chiefs in their 15-4 consolation bracket defeat to the Bulldogs in five innings.
May 14: The Osseo Merchants turned a triple play in a 7-6 loss to the Hallie Eagles. Osseo third baseman Brandt Freitag fielded a grounder from Tom Seaholm and stepped on third for a force out before throwing to second baseman Eric Benoit for the second out with Benoit completed the rare feat by firing a throw to first baseman Kurt Stellpflug in time to beat Seaholm for out three. Seaholm homered and doubled in the victory for the Eagles. Tom Lorenzen drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the eighth inning for Hallie.
May 15: Ryan McQuillan’s game-winning single with two outs in the eighth inning pushed the Stanley-Boyd baseball team past Gilman 7-6 in Western Cloverbelt action. Jake Steivang doubled for the Orioles while Brian Gallick drove in two runs for the Pirates.
30 Years Ago (1990)
May 10: The McDonell softball team drew 26 walks including a game winner in a 12-11 win over Bloomer. The host Macks scored twice in the bottom of the eighth to earn the win, trailing after leading 7-4 after a seven-run second inning. Bloomer scored three runs in the top of the seventh to take a 10-9 lead before the Macks scored once to push the game into the eighth.
May 10: Lake Holcombe’s Todd Sauerwein pitched a no-hitter for the Chieftain baseball team in an 18-1 victory at Winter. Sauerwein allowed an unearned run in the fourth but struck out 10 while walking three in the victory. Mark Wilmarth blasted a grand slam in the fourth inning during an eight-run frame.
May 11: The Cadott girls track and field team won the team championship at its home invitational, emerging as a winner by eight points over Fall Creek. Tricia Crank won two events for Cadott while Sarah Schultz finished second twice.
May 11: Lafayette pitcher Scott Harings saved the day for the Lakers on the mound, preserving a 9-5 CRBL win over Augusta in the season opener. Harings pitched three innings of relief for the Lakers and the Athletics loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth before the pitcher induced a groundout to preserve the game.
May 15: The Stanley-Boyd softball team scored 16 runs in the fifth inning before earning a 19-18 walk-off victory over Gilman. The game featured 37 runs, 18 hits and 35 walks. Kelly Schoch had three hits for the Orioles as the Pirates raced out to an 18-0 lead midway through the fourth inning before the Orioles scored the final 19 runs.
