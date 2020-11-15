Looking Back (Nov. 14-20): Gilman football routs Catholic Central for third state championship in 2010

Looking Back is a weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a look at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.
One Year Ago (2019)
Nov. 14: Cadott senior wrestler Brady Spaeth signed his letter of intent to wrestle collegiately at the University of Minnesota. Spaeth won two Division 3 state championships and more than 170 matches during his time with the Hornets.
Nov. 16: The Chi-Hi girls swim team finished 18th in the 400-yard freestyle relay at the Division 1 state championships in Madison as the team of Peyton Watson, Grace Polhamus, Sydnea Berg and Rebecca Adams logged a time of three minutes, 40.73 seconds. Polhamus, Adams, Berg and Ella Spitz tied for 22nd in the 200 freestyle relay.
Nov. 19: Katylyn Stunkel and Brittany Rosemeyer each had 13 points and Addie Paskert added 11 as the Thorp girls basketball team opened the season with a 47-30 win at Cornell. Bryanna Bonander and Erin Crowell had seven and six points, respectively, for Cornell.
Five Years Ago (2015)
Nov. 14: Carli Olson finished 20th in the 100 freestyle and 24th in the 200 freestyle to lead the Chi-Hi girls swim team at the Division 1 state championships in Madison. Lily Borgenheimer was 23rd in both the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke and the team of Nadine Porzondek, Grace Roseen, Borgenheimer and Olson were 22nd in the 200 freestyle relay.
Nov. 16: Stanley-Boyd athletes Jamie Reit, Bailey Ducommun and Jenna Hoffstatter each signed to compete athletically in college as Reit signed to play basketball at UW-Milwaukee, Ducommun signed to play volleyball at North Dakota State and Hoffstatter signed to play volleyball at UW-Green Bay.
Nov. 16: Chi-Hi offensive lineman Isaac Benner and Stanley-Boyd linebacker Zach Turner were each selected to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s all-state first team for the season. Benner was one of 11 offensive lineman chosen from around the state was Turner was selected at two positions as an all-purpose player on offense and an inside linebacker on defense. Chi-Hi’s Jake Johnson was an all-state honorable mention on the defensive line.
Nov. 20: Five players finished in double figures for the McDonell girls basketball team in an 88-21 romp over Gilmanton to open the season. Josie Verbick had a team-high 16 points for the Macks with Rachel Ohde adding 14 while Megan Baier, Olivia Kressin and Grace Mrozinski had 12 points apiece.
Ten Years Ago (2010)
Nov. 15: Stanley-Boyd senior wide receiver Rick Peggar was named to the WFCA’s all-state team for the season. Peggar caught 39 passes for 566 receiving yards and nine touchdowns for the Orioles. Bloomer offensive lineman Bryce Siverling was named an honorable mention.
Nov. 18: Cody Rosemeyer ran for 218 yards on 23 carries and four touchdowns while Austin Zach and Jamison Szemraj each adding scoring runs as the Gilman football team captured it third state championship in a 42-13 win over Catholic Central in the Division 7 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Defensively the Pirates limited the Hilltoppers to 209 yards of total offense and held Catholic Central out of the end zone until the final quarter.
20 Years Ago (2000)
Nov. 16: The McDonell girls basketball team started the season strong in a 58-34 nonconference win over Chetek. Katie Moga, Allison Loomis and Melissa Haley combined for 40 of the team’s 58 points as the Macks built a 37-17 halftime lead.
30 Years Ago (1990)
Nov. 15: Shannon Schoch scored 17 points to lead the Stanley-Boyd girls basketball team to a 51-33 win over Thorp. Scooter Halterman added 13 points including a pair of three-point baskets. Erin Harycki scored 10 points and Heather Moe had eight for Thorp.
Nov. 16: The McDonell boys basketball team scored 90 points in a 90-74 victory over Cadott. Chris Bowe led McDonell with 27 points while Eric Monarski added 25 and Craig Morrissey had 18 in the victory. Jason Foreman had 15 points and Shane Peterson added 14 for Cadott.
Nov. 20: The Chi-Hi boys basketball squad started the season with a tight 58-56 nonconference win over Onalaska. Mister Harshman led the Cardinals with 21 points, folowed by 17 points from Pat Douglas.
