Looking Back (Nov. 14-20): Gilman football routs Catholic Central for third state championship in 2010

Looking Back is a weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a look at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.

One Year Ago (2019)

Nov. 14: Cadott senior wrestler Brady Spaeth signed his letter of intent to wrestle collegiately at the University of Minnesota. Spaeth won two Division 3 state championships and more than 170 matches during his time with the Hornets.

Nov. 16: The Chi-Hi girls swim team finished 18th in the 400-yard freestyle relay at the Division 1 state championships in Madison as the team of Peyton Watson, Grace Polhamus, Sydnea Berg and Rebecca Adams logged a time of three minutes, 40.73 seconds. Polhamus, Adams, Berg and Ella Spitz tied for 22nd in the 200 freestyle relay.

Nov. 19: Katylyn Stunkel and Brittany Rosemeyer each had 13 points and Addie Paskert added 11 as the Thorp girls basketball team opened the season with a 47-30 win at Cornell. Bryanna Bonander and Erin Crowell had seven and six points, respectively, for Cornell.

Five Years Ago (2015)