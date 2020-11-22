Looking Back (Nov. 21-27): Freshman goaltender Hoople stops all 17 shots he faces as Chi-Hi boys hockey wins opener over Marshfield in 2015

Looking Back is a weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a look at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.
One Year Ago (2019)
Nov. 21: McDonell’s Kendren Gullo signed to play baseball collegiately at Milwaukee Area Technical College. Gullo was a two-time All-Western Cloverbelt Conference competitor during his high school career on the diamond for the Macks.
Nov. 25: Zoey Rada scored 19 points lead the New Auburn girls basketball team to a 34-27 win over Webster. Rada scored 15 of her points after halftime and Evelyn Cody added six points in the victory.
Nov. 26: Four players scored at least eight points to lead the Chi-Hi girls basketball team to its first victory of the season, a 68-42 win at Eau Claire North. Caelan Givens scored 19 points, followed by 17 from Alexis Zenner. Aaliyah McMillan was also in double figures with 12 points and Savannah Hinke added eight points.
Five Years Ago (2015)
Nov. 21: The Regis/Altoona/McDonell boys hockey team scored five different goals in a 6-0 win over Ashland. Trent Peterson scored two goals while Dom Bourget, Cole Struck, Adam Erickson and Marcus Bourget adding goals of their own and Keaton Comero stopped all 17 shots he faced.
Nov. 24: Freshman goaltender Jaden Hoople stopped all 17 shots he faced in his first varsity game to earn a shutout in a 6-0 win for the Chi-Hi boys hockey win over Marshfield. Jordan Steinmetz had a hat trick while Lucas Steinmetz added two goals and Eric Swenson scored in the win for the Cards.
Ten Years Ago (2010)
Nov. 23: The McDonell/Regis/Bloomer boys hockey team scored a 5-2 victory over La Crosse Central in its season debut at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. Victor Bourget scored twice while Marco Ortiz, Garrett Nowak and Jake Zwiefelhofer each added goals in the win.
20 Years Ago (2000)
Nov. 21: Angie Ott scored 10 of her 17 points in the first quarter in leading the Chi-Hi girls basketball team to a 56-42 victory over La Crosse Central in the season opener. The Cardinals outrebounded the Red Raiders 26-14 while Natalie Licht added 12 points in the victory.
Nov. 27: The New Auburn boys basketball team fell to Augusta 65-30. Josh Maug scored a team-high eight points for the Trojans but the team was hampered by 25 turnovers.
30 Years Ago (1990)
Nov. 27: The McDonell boys basketball team won its third game in a row with a 72-67 win at Onalaska Luther. Chris Bowe scored 20 points to lead McDonell with 11 in the second quarter. Jon Gardow added 15 points including a pair of three-pointers while Eric Monarski and Craig Morrissey each scoring 12 points.
Nov. 27: Megan Mogan scored a team-high 21 points to lead the Lake Holcombe girls basketball team in a 50-43 win over Augusta. Lisa Swaenepoel added 11 points while Anne Johansen pulled down 15 rebounds in the win.
