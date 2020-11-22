Looking Back (Nov. 21-27): Freshman goaltender Hoople stops all 17 shots he faces as Chi-Hi boys hockey wins opener over Marshfield in 2015

Looking Back is a weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a look at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.

One Year Ago (2019)

Nov. 21: McDonell’s Kendren Gullo signed to play baseball collegiately at Milwaukee Area Technical College. Gullo was a two-time All-Western Cloverbelt Conference competitor during his high school career on the diamond for the Macks.

Nov. 25: Zoey Rada scored 19 points lead the New Auburn girls basketball team to a 34-27 win over Webster. Rada scored 15 of her points after halftime and Evelyn Cody added six points in the victory.

Nov. 26: Four players scored at least eight points to lead the Chi-Hi girls basketball team to its first victory of the season, a 68-42 win at Eau Claire North. Caelan Givens scored 19 points, followed by 17 from Alexis Zenner. Aaliyah McMillan was also in double figures with 12 points and Savannah Hinke added eight points.

Five Years Ago (2015)