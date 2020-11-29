Looking Back (Nov. 28-Dec. 4): Seven wrestlers finish 5-0 as Chi-Hi wins Wausau West invitational in 2000

Looking Back is a weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a look at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.

One Year Ago (2019)

Dec. 2: The Cadott girls basketball team earned its first win of the season in exciting fashion, topping Independence in double overtime 46-40. Elly Eiler had 10 points while Jada Kowalcyzk and Meadow Barone each added eight in the victory.

Dec. 3: Sidney Polzin scored twice in the third period and freshman Emma-lyn Stephenson scored her first varsity goal as the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team opened the season with a 3-1 win over Superior. The Sabres scored the final three goals of the game and goaltender Haley Frank made 19 saves in the win.

Five Years Ago (2015)

Nov. 30: Ben Retzlaff scored a team-high 27 points and Alex Ohde added 18 as the McDonell boys basketball team opened the season with a 76-69 victory at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser. Retzlaff made four three-pointers and Ohde had 12 rebounds and three blocked shots as the Macks were a tidy 19-of-24 from the free throw line.