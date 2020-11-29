Looking Back (Nov. 28-Dec. 4): Seven wrestlers finish 5-0 as Chi-Hi wins Wausau West invitational in 2000

Looking Back is a weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a look at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.
One Year Ago (2019)
Dec. 2: The Cadott girls basketball team earned its first win of the season in exciting fashion, topping Independence in double overtime 46-40. Elly Eiler had 10 points while Jada Kowalcyzk and Meadow Barone each added eight in the victory.
Dec. 3: Sidney Polzin scored twice in the third period and freshman Emma-lyn Stephenson scored her first varsity goal as the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team opened the season with a 3-1 win over Superior. The Sabres scored the final three goals of the game and goaltender Haley Frank made 19 saves in the win.
Five Years Ago (2015)
Nov. 30: Ben Retzlaff scored a team-high 27 points and Alex Ohde added 18 as the McDonell boys basketball team opened the season with a 76-69 victory at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser. Retzlaff made four three-pointers and Ohde had 12 rebounds and three blocked shots as the Macks were a tidy 19-of-24 from the free throw line.
Dec. 1: The Bloomer boys basketball team started and finished strong in a 64-47 win over Stanley-Boyd in the season opener for both squads. Bloomer scored 12 of the first 14 points and used a 6-0 run in the second half to help regain a double-digit lead. Mitch Post and Peyton Dachel combined for 31 points for the ‘Hawks while Brady Booth had 22 points for the Orioles.
Dec. 3: The Chi-Hi wrestling team pinned Rice Lake 54-30 in a Big Rivers Conference contest. Chase Bergeron, Riley Weyandt and Jared Woodhull were victorious by pin to lead the way for the Cardinals.
Ten Years Ago (2010)
Nov. 30: The Chi-Hi boys basketball team closed strong in a 48-38 victory over Holmen to open the season. Tyson Kalien led all scorers with 16 points for the Cardinals while Cal Melberg and Justin Jaquish each were in double digits with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Dec. 2: Four players finished in double figures as the Bloomer girls basketball team doubled up Cameron 66-33. Greta Gumness had 18 points for Bloomer, followed by Sabra Meinen (12), Claire Paulus (11) and K’trina Ruff (10).
Dec. 3: Emily Passint scored a game-high 23 points as the Chi-Hi girls basketball team opened the Big Rivers season with a 67-26 win over Menomonie. Rachel McDonald added 14 as the Cardinals jumped out to a 41-18 halftime lead.
20 Years Ago (2000)
Nov. 28: Angie and Sarah Ott combined for 29 of their team’s 41 points to lead the Chi-Hi girls basketball team in a 41-33 win over Medford. Angie had a game-high 22 points including four three-pointers and Sarah added seven points off the bench, all coming in the second quarter.
Dec. 1: The Lake Holcombe girls basketball team jumped out to a 21-2 lead after the first quarter in a 60-35 win over New Auburn. Jennifer Kuk had 26 points for the Chieftains in the win while Angie Lew added nine. Nicole Nelson and Cassie Waterhouse had 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Trojans.
Dec. 2: Seven wrestlers finished 5-0 for the Chi-Hi wrestling team en route to a championship at the Wausau West invite. Travis Bourget, Craig Henning, Luke Smith, John Fossum, Satch Hrdlicka, Kevin Bowe and Joe Henning were unbeaten in five matchups while Jeremy Blum was 4-1 for the Cards.
30 Years Ago (1990)
Nov. 30: The Cornell boys basketball team earned a 43-32 win over Altoona to open Western Cloverbelt play. Brian Simmons led the Chiefs with 13 points while Jason Ewings added 12 and outscored the Rails 11-6 in the final period to pull away.
Nov. 30: Don Loew stopped 38 saves in goal and Todd Bresina had a pair of goals as the McDonell boys hockey team edged Black River Falls 4-3. Sean Tillotson and Ray Davis each added goals as well as the Macks picked up their first win of the season.
Dec. 1: The McDonell girls basketball team improved to 3-0 with a 66-43 win over Marshfield Columbus, led by four players in double figures. Karen Morrissey had 20 points for McDonell while Steph Stolp (14), Traci Gaier (13) and Chris Swoboda (11) each helped with the scoring load in the win.
