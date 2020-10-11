Looking Back (Oct. 10-16): Chi-Hi football overcomes two-score deficit to beat Rice Lake, win share of Big Rivers championship in 2015

Looking Back is a weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a look at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.
One Year Ago (2019)
Oct. 10: The Fall Creek volleyball team topped McDonell in four sets to win the Western Cloverbelt Conference championship. Maggie Craker had 39 assists and 25 digs for the Macks while Destiny Baughman led the team with 13 kills and Olivia Mlsna had 28 digs.
Oct. 11: The Chi-Hi football team ran for a season-high 264 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-7 homecoming win over Eau Claire North at Dorais Field. Hayden Goodman and Ben Carani also connected on a touchdown pass for the Cardinals. Ben Steinmetz had 73 rushing yards while Tyler Bohland added 48 and Bohde Torkelson finished with 46.
Oct. 12: Haley Mason finished in sixth place to lead the Chi-Hi girls cross country team at the Old Abe Invitational in Eau Claire. Mason finished in 19 minutes, 51.2 seconds with Ella Behling in eighth. Dan Anderson finished 15th in the boys race for McDonell with Joe Thaler 23rd.
Five Years Ago (2015)
Oct. 10: The Bloomer volleyball team opened the two-day Heart O’North Conference tournament with victories over Northwestern, Spooner, Cumberland and Hayward. Chandler Zwiefelhofer had 21 kills while Shaina Zwiefelhofer and Justyne Burgess each added 12 kills for the ‘Hawks. Hannah Harelstad had a team-high 40 assists.
Oct. 12: Adam Erickson and Michael Hoffmann had three goals apiece for the McDonell/Regis boys soccer team in a 10-0 victory over Northland Lutheran. Wes Benish, Austin Erickson, Zach Yengo and Gavin Bowe each scored as well while goalkeeper Scotty Wild had five saves in the win.
Oct. 16: The Chi-Hi football team overcame a 13-point deficit late in the fourth quarter to defeat Rice Lake 31-30 to earn a share of its first Big Rivers Conference championship in seven years. The offense piled up 464 yards of total offense and Justin Czech connected with late touchdowns with Evan Spaeth and Marcus Crumbaker in the final three minutes before the defense stopped Rice Lake one more time to clinch the win.
Ten Years Ago (2010)
Oct. 12: The Chi-Hi boys soccer team started the Division 1 playoffs on a strong note with a 4-1 win over Merrill at Dorais Field. Teagen Warrick had a hat trick while Aaron Bishop scored the final goal at the 76-minute mark for the Cardinals.
Oct. 14: Mitch Boettcher had 93 rushing yards to go five catches for 156 yards and two combined touchdowns as the Bloomer football team defeated Ladysmith 34-26. Jeremy Seibel added 65 rushing yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns for the ‘Hawks.
Oct. 16: The Chi-Hi volleyball team finished second at the Big Rivers Conference tournament, defeating Hudson, Rice Lake and River Falls in pool play to advance to the title game where the Cardinals fell to Eau Claire North. Kendra Bowe had 25 kills and 12 aces to lead the Cardinals along with 29 digs. Emily Passint added 25 kills and Mercedes Antolak chipped in with 15 kills.
20 Years Ago (2000)
Oct. 12: The Lake Holcombe football team was edged by Prairie Farm 21-20 in a battle of Small Lakeland Conference unbeatens at Prairie Farm. Duane Johnson ran for 216 yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries with Greg Baker adding 105 yards on 10 carries for the Chieftains.
Oct. 14: Stanley-Boyd cross country runner Zach Vircks set a new course record on the way to a win at a Cloverbelt Conference meet hosted in Augusta. Vircks won the race in 16:08, finishing 33 seconds ahead of McDonell’s Codie See for first place. McDonell’s Allison Pulver won the girls race with teammate Leah Anderson finishing in second.
30 Years Ago (1990)
Oct. 11: The Chi-Hi girls cross country team won its second straight Big Rivers Conference title while the boys finished second to Eau Claire Memorial. Kelly and Sara Walrath finished first and second, respectively, while Beth Schemenauer was fourth and Jen Hartsough was sixth for the girls. Kevin Mason won the boys race by 15 seconds and John Kidd finished 11th to lead the Cardinals.
Oct. 12: The Stanley-Boyd football team earned its fifth straight Large Cloverbelt Conference championship with a 22-0 win over Auburndale. Bryan Ciolkosz had 82 rushing yards on 20 carries while Dave Acker added 36 yards on five carries. Jon Mitchell, Ciolkosz and Ryan Winkler scored touchdowns for the Orioles.
Oct. 16: Adam Rogge finished in first place as the Bloomer boys cross country team nipped Baldwin-Woodville for third place at the Middle Border Conference meet. Jason West finished in 19th as well as Amery (20) and Ellsworth (50) were first and second, respectively, with the Blackhawks third with 83 points.
