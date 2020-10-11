Looking Back (Oct. 10-16): Chi-Hi football overcomes two-score deficit to beat Rice Lake, win share of Big Rivers championship in 2015

Oct. 12: Adam Erickson and Michael Hoffmann had three goals apiece for the McDonell/Regis boys soccer team in a 10-0 victory over Northland Lutheran. Wes Benish, Austin Erickson, Zach Yengo and Gavin Bowe each scored as well while goalkeeper Scotty Wild had five saves in the win.

Oct. 16: The Chi-Hi football team overcame a 13-point deficit late in the fourth quarter to defeat Rice Lake 31-30 to earn a share of its first Big Rivers Conference championship in seven years. The offense piled up 464 yards of total offense and Justin Czech connected with late touchdowns with Evan Spaeth and Marcus Crumbaker in the final three minutes before the defense stopped Rice Lake one more time to clinch the win.

Ten Years Ago (2010)

Oct. 12: The Chi-Hi boys soccer team started the Division 1 playoffs on a strong note with a 4-1 win over Merrill at Dorais Field. Teagen Warrick had a hat trick while Aaron Bishop scored the final goal at the 76-minute mark for the Cardinals.

Oct. 14: Mitch Boettcher had 93 rushing yards to go five catches for 156 yards and two combined touchdowns as the Bloomer football team defeated Ladysmith 34-26. Jeremy Seibel added 65 rushing yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns for the ‘Hawks.