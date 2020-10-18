Looking Back (Oct. 17-23): Chi-Hi girls cross country takes home Division 1 sectional team title in 1990

Looking Back is a weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a look at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.
One Year Ago (2019)
Oct. 17: The Bloomer volleyball team wrapped up its fifth straight Heart O’North Conference title with a straight-set win over Northwestern, going unbeaten in league play in the process. Megan Bischel had seven kills and Emma Krejci added five in the win for the ‘Hawks while Rylie Jarr and Jordan Klima had 17 and 10 assists, respectively.
Oct. 18: The Chi-Hi football team scored a last-week win over Hudson for a second year in a row to help qualify for the playoffs by defeating the Raiders 29-25. Hayden Goodman connected with Tyler Bohland on an eight-yard touchdown pass with 27 seconds left to take the lead for good. Bohland ran for 76 yards while Bohde Torkelson added 69 yards on 14 carries and Ben Steinmetz chipped in with 51 yards.
Oct. 19: The McDonell boys cross country team had five of the top-15 scoring finishers on the way to a Cloverbelt Conference championship at Whispering Pines Golf Course in Cadott. Dan Anderson won the boys race in 17 minutes, 14.4 seconds while Joey Thaler was second, Luke Newton finished 11th, Caleb Thornton finished 13th and Max Hauser was 16th for the Macks while Peter Weir was sixth for Cadott. Ellie Eckes was sixth in the girls race for the Macks.
Five Years Ago (2015)
Oct. 17: Erik Sworski finished sixth and Katie Faris came home eighth to lead the Chi-Hi cross country team at the Big Rivers Conference championship in Menomonie. Sworski completed the race in 16:35.6 and Faris was eighth in 19:41.9 for the Cardinals.
Oct. 20: The Lake Holcombe volleyball team opened the Division 4 playoffs with a three-set victory over rival Cornell. Courtney Lundmark had 11 kills while Hannah Lee had 21 assists and Jordan Geist delivered six aces for the victorious Chieftains. Bailey Viegut and Chase Fronk had 15 and 14 digs, respectively, in the win.
Oct. 23: The Stanley-Boyd football team had six different players find the end zone in a 42-0 victory over Cameron in the first round of the Division 5 playoffs. Sam Burzynski, Brandon Milas, Braxton Thompson, Matt Nesterick, Brandon Herrick and Zach Turner all found the end zone and the Oriole defense grabbed three interceptions.
Ten Years Ago (2010)
Oct. 20: The last game to date on the gridiron between McDonell and Eau Claire Regis was one to remember as the Ramblers held off the Macks in a 49-41 contest at Dorais Field. McDonell trailed 42-7 at halftime, but forged an impressive comeback in the second half. Luke Ryba scored four touchdowns for the Macks and had 177 rushing yards and 148 receiving yards. Quarterback Kyle Cody threw for 322 yards and four touchdowns for the Macks.
Oct. 22: The defending Division 4 state champion McDonell volleyball team opened the playoffs with a straight-set win over Loyal in the regional semifinals. Sarah Schoch had a team-high 15 kills for the Macks while Hannah Krejci added eight with Karley Wiensch directing the offense with 31 assists.
Oct. 22: Bloomer’s Ali Olson and John Vodacek qualified for the Division 2 state meet with strong finishes at sectionals in Amery. Olson finished third in the girls race with a time of 16:10.13 while Vodacek was also third in 17:20.43 to advance.
20 Years Ago (2000)
Oct. 17: The Chi-Hi volleyball team started the Division 1 playoffs with a victory in straight sets over Rice Lake. Sheena Zehm finished 31-for-32 at the net with 12 kills while Angie Ott and Tara Johnson had 12 and three kills, respectively. Chantel Zwiefelhofer had 17 assists in the win.
Oct. 19: A win and a little helped allowed the Chi-Hi football team to grab a share of the Big Rivers Conference championship after the Cardinals defeated River Falls 28-13 and Menomonie fell to Rice Lake 28-17. The two rivals and Rice Lake shared the league title. Seth Short had 109 of Chi-Hi’s 252 rushing yards while Jason Darley had 86 rushing yards and two scores for the Cards.
Oct. 21: Zach Vircks set a course record en route to victory at the Black River Falls Division 2 cross country sectional, winning the ran in 16:30 to earn a trip this season. Vircks was not defeated in a single race leading up to state.
30 Years Ago (1990)
Oct. 18: The Bloomer football team scored 25 points in the first half of a 38-25 victory over New Richmond. Randy Stearns scored three touchdowns and Chuck Morning added two as the Blackhawks tallied 364 yards of total offense in the victory against the Tigers.
Oct. 20: Victories over Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial propeled the Chi-Hi volleyball team to Division 1 sectionals. The Cardinals missed just four of 112 serves and Amy Herrick led the way offensively with 14 kills. Lauren Nelson had nine kills and Rachel Vinck added seven.
Oct. 20: The Chi-Hi girls cross country team won a Division 1 sectional team championship in Menomonie, finishing one point ahead of Stevens Point for the top spot. Sara Walrath won the race in 11:43 with Kelly Walrath third at 11:55. Beth Schemenauer (ninth), Jen Hartsough (24th) and Stacy Rowan (25th) were the other scoring runners for the Cards. Kevin Mason advanced as an individual qualifier for the Chi-Hi boys team after taking sixth.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!