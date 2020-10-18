Looking Back (Oct. 17-23): Chi-Hi girls cross country takes home Division 1 sectional team title in 1990

Looking Back is a weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a look at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.

One Year Ago (2019)

Oct. 17: The Bloomer volleyball team wrapped up its fifth straight Heart O’North Conference title with a straight-set win over Northwestern, going unbeaten in league play in the process. Megan Bischel had seven kills and Emma Krejci added five in the win for the ‘Hawks while Rylie Jarr and Jordan Klima had 17 and 10 assists, respectively.

Oct. 18: The Chi-Hi football team scored a last-week win over Hudson for a second year in a row to help qualify for the playoffs by defeating the Raiders 29-25. Hayden Goodman connected with Tyler Bohland on an eight-yard touchdown pass with 27 seconds left to take the lead for good. Bohland ran for 76 yards while Bohde Torkelson added 69 yards on 14 carries and Ben Steinmetz chipped in with 51 yards.