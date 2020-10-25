Looking Back (Oct. 24-30): Cadott volleyball sweeps Bloomer in sectional semifinal showdown in 2000

Looking Back is a weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a look at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.
One Year Ago (2019)
Oct. 25: The Chi-Hi football team just missed upsetting top-seeded Pulaski, falling 35-34 in the opening round of the Division 2 playoffs. Tyler Bohland led the Cardinals with 110 rushing yards and two scores while Ben Steinmetz added 92 yards and two touchdowns of his own. The Cardinals closed the gap to one on a touchdown in the final minutes but were unsuccessful on the attempt at a go-ahead two-point conversion.
Oct. 26: The McDonell boys cross country team advanced to the Division 3 state championships after finishing second as a team at sectionals in Boyceville. Dan Anderson won the race in 16 minutes, 56.2 seconds individually while Joey Thaler was sixth and Luke Newton finished 15th to lead the team to a score of 66 points, five behind Clear Lake for first.
Oct. 26: A loss in the first set didn’t hinder the Bloomer volleyball team as the Blackhawks bested Altoona in four sets to win a Division 2 regional championship. Emma Krejci and Emma Seibel each had 10 kills and Larissa Fossum added seven in the victory for the Blackhawks.
Five Years Ago (2015)
Oct. 24: Katie Faris finished ninth place overall to advance to the Division 1 girls state cross country championships at a sectional hosted at Lake Wissota Golf. Faris timed in at 19:48 and was fourth of the five individual qualifiers from the race, edging out Hudson’s Emmy Farago for the position.
Oct. 29: The Stanley-Boyd volleyball team advanced to the Division 3 sectional finals with a victory over Spencer in straight sets of the sectional semifinals. Jamie Reit led the Orioles with 18 kills and added 10 digs while Jenna Hoffstatter had a team-high 26 assists, seven digs and three kills.
Oct. 30: A second consecutive shutout pushed the Stanley-Boyd football team to the Division 5 quarterfinals after a 37-0 victory over Durand in the second round at Chapman Park. Ben Goettl and Sam Burzynski each scored two touchdowns for the Orioles while the defense limited the Panthers to 75 yards of total offense.
Ten Years Ago (2010)
Oct. 26: The Bloomer football team dispatched of Durand 28-0 in the opening round of the Division 4 playoffs. Running back Mitch Boettcher scored three touchdowns and finished the game with 154 rushing yards on 17 carries. Defensively the ‘Hawks held the Panthers to 70 yards of total offense while forcing a pair of turnovers.
Oct. 30: The McDonell volleyball team topped Prentice in four sets to earn a berth in the Division 4 state tournament at McDonell. Karley Wiensch led the Macks with 45 assists and 20 digs while Hannah Krejci and Sarah Schoch each had 19 kills and Jenn See added 16 in the victory.
Oct. 30: Bloomer’s John Vodacek and Chi-Hi’s Emily Kelly and Andrew Faris led Chippewa County runners at the state cross country championships in Wisconsin Rapids. Vodacek finished 10th in the Division 2 boys race at The Ridge Golf Course while Faris was 14th and Kelly finished 16th in their respective Division 1 races.
20 Years Ago (2000)
Oct. 24: The Lake Holcombe football team scored 35 points in the first half of a 41-8 triumph over Turtle Lake in the first round of the Division 6 playoffs. David Sandel had a team-high 87 rushing yards on just six carries and ran for two touchdowns. Greg Baker added two rushing scores while James Guthman had a nine-yard scoring run and Austin Flater returned an interception 72 yards for a score.
Oct. 27: The Cadott volleyball team prevailed over Bloomer in a county sectional semifinal battle 15-8, 15-0, 15-6. Erin Loaney had eight kills in the win while Jami Buetow added six. Katie Mohr had 10 kills for the Blackhawks and Kari Schemenauer added six kills and four assist blocks.
Oct. 28: Stanley-Boyd’s Zach Vircks finished third at the Division 2 state cross country championships with a time of 16 minutes, nine seconds as he was just nine seconds behind the race winner. McDonell’s Codie See was sixth in the Division 3 race in 16:51 as the Macks were seventh as a team.
30 Years Ago (1990)
Oct. 27: The Chi-Hi girls cross country team finished fourth at the Division 1 state cross country championships in Wisconsin Rapids. The Cardinals had finished second the previous two years but La Crosse Central completed the three-peat with its third straight title. Sara Walrath finished fourth to lead the Cardinals while Kelly Walrath was 13th. Cadott’s John Morgal took eighth in the boys Division 2 race.
Oct. 27: The Chi-Hi volleyball team finished 1-2 at the Eau Claire North sectional as an unbeaten D.C. Everest squad advanced to state. Nicole Pederson and Amy Herrick were prefect on their serve attempts and as a team the Cards connected on 120 of 144 attacks overall.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!