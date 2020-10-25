Looking Back (Oct. 24-30): Cadott volleyball sweeps Bloomer in sectional semifinal showdown in 2000

Looking Back is a weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a look at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.

One Year Ago (2019)

Oct. 25: The Chi-Hi football team just missed upsetting top-seeded Pulaski, falling 35-34 in the opening round of the Division 2 playoffs. Tyler Bohland led the Cardinals with 110 rushing yards and two scores while Ben Steinmetz added 92 yards and two touchdowns of his own. The Cardinals closed the gap to one on a touchdown in the final minutes but were unsuccessful on the attempt at a go-ahead two-point conversion.

Oct. 26: The McDonell boys cross country team advanced to the Division 3 state championships after finishing second as a team at sectionals in Boyceville. Dan Anderson won the race in 16 minutes, 56.2 seconds individually while Joey Thaler was sixth and Luke Newton finished 15th to lead the team to a score of 66 points, five behind Clear Lake for first.

Oct. 26: A loss in the first set didn’t hinder the Bloomer volleyball team as the Blackhawks bested Altoona in four sets to win a Division 2 regional championship. Emma Krejci and Emma Seibel each had 10 kills and Larissa Fossum added seven in the victory for the Blackhawks.