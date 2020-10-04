Looking Back (Oct. 3-8): New Auburn football team overcomes Cameron, blown transformer in two-day game in 2000

Oct. 5: John Vodacek took first place for the Bloomer cross country team at the Hayward Invitational, winning the race in 17:55, more than 20 seconds ahead of second place. Ali Olson took second in the girls race while Paige Zeman finished in ninth place.

Oct. 8: Brad Huempfner ran wild for the Chi-Hi football team in a 43-20 victory over Superior at Dorais Field. Huempfner had 233 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries, most coming in the first half as he scored on runs of 14, 57 1 and 63 yards before the break.

20 Years Ago (2000)

Oct. 3: Matt Lea netted the lone goal of the game as the Chi-Hi boys soccer team blanked Eau Claire North 1-0. Lea scored on a pass from Seb Wikstrom. Andy Webb made 23 saves in net for the Cardinals to preserve the shutout.

Oct. 6: Jon Rufledt ran for 155 yards on 25 carries with three touchdowns as the Bloomer football team bested Spooner 32-14. Kevin Krenz completed all five of his attempted passes for 104 yards and a touchdown to Adam Seibel while Krenz also ran for a score of his own.