Looking Back (Oct. 3-8): New Auburn football team overcomes Cameron, blown transformer in two-day game in 2000

Looking Back is a weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a look at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.
One Year Ago (2019)
Oct. 3: Chi-Hi cross country runners Ben LeMay and Haley Mason each finished first to lead the Cardinals at the Chi-Hi Cross Country Invitational at Lake Wissota Golf. LeMay won the race in 17 minutes, 38.8 seconds while Mason was victorious in 19:48.7 to lead a group of Chi-Hi girls taking the first six spots. The boys and girls teams each won team championships.
Oct. 4: Tate Sauerwein ran for 88 yards and two touchdowns while Aden Story added 49 rushing yards and a score to help the Lake Holcombe/Cornell football team beat Webster 22-6. The Lake Holcombe/Cornell defense held the Tigers to 169 yards of total offense to keep the team tied for first place in the Lakeland Conference standings.
Oct. 5: The McDonell volleyball team put together a 4-1 record on the way to victory at the La Crosse Logan tournament. The Macks beat Wisconsin Dells, Prairie du Chien, Onalaska and Lewiston-Altura on the way to the win, besting Lewiston-Altura in the title match to avenge a loss earlier in the day. Maggie Craker led the Macks with 113 assists to go with 59 digs while Olivia Mlsna and Shanen Rice had 50 and 35 digs, respectively.
Five Years Ago (2015)
Oct. 5: Hannah Andress and Ashley Altmann each advanced to sectionals for the Chi-Hi girls tennis team with victories at sub-sectionals. Andress defeated Eau Claire North’s Katie Stremcha (6-7 (8-6), 6-2, 6-2) and Altmann won over Menomonie’s Maddie Winsand (6-1, 6-0) and Maya Dadez (6-0, 6-1) to qualify.
Oct. 6: The McDonell cross country team won boys and girls titles at a meet in Owen-Withee. The boys team had five runners in the top-6, led by Isaac Bohaty winning and Jarret Jordan in second. Julia Verbick finished fifth and Payton Swoboda was sixth to lead the girls team to the sweep.
Oct. 8: Courtney Lundmark led the Lake Holcombe volleyball team with 13 kills as the Chieftains closed in on another East Lakeland Conference title by defeated Winter in straight sets. Lundmark added 18 digs and eight blocks while Kareese Jiskra had nine kills and six blocks.
Ten Years Ago (2010)
Oct. 4: Eight different McDonell/Eau Claire Regis boys soccer players scored in the team’s 11-0 win over Wisconsin Valley Lutheran. The team had no shortage of offense, led by a hat trick from Will Schiefeling and two goals from Phil Bergmann. Alex Pieterick, Eduardo Perez, Sam Vandehaar, Hannah Milkert, Aaron Schroeder and Ben Theisen also scored in the victory.
Oct. 5: John Vodacek took first place for the Bloomer cross country team at the Hayward Invitational, winning the race in 17:55, more than 20 seconds ahead of second place. Ali Olson took second in the girls race while Paige Zeman finished in ninth place.
Oct. 8: Brad Huempfner ran wild for the Chi-Hi football team in a 43-20 victory over Superior at Dorais Field. Huempfner had 233 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries, most coming in the first half as he scored on runs of 14, 57 1 and 63 yards before the break.
20 Years Ago (2000)
Oct. 3: Matt Lea netted the lone goal of the game as the Chi-Hi boys soccer team blanked Eau Claire North 1-0. Lea scored on a pass from Seb Wikstrom. Andy Webb made 23 saves in net for the Cardinals to preserve the shutout.
Oct. 6: Jon Rufledt ran for 155 yards on 25 carries with three touchdowns as the Bloomer football team bested Spooner 32-14. Kevin Krenz completed all five of his attempted passes for 104 yards and a touchdown to Adam Seibel while Krenz also ran for a score of his own.
Oct. 7: The New Auburn football team topped Cameron 22-16 in a game that took two days to complete. The first three quarters were completed the night prior before a transformer blew at the field and the game was completed the next day. Aaron Kunstmann ran for 127 yards including an 87-yard scoring scamper in the first quarter. Tim Swenson caught four passes for 121 yards and a touchdown and also had a key interception in the fourth quarter. Chris Butterfield ran for a six-yard touchdown in the win.
30 Years Ago (1990)
Oct. 4: John Morgal ran to a victory for the Cadott cross country team at the Eleva-Strum Invitational. Morgan completed the 3.1-mile course in 15:56, 23 seconds ahead of the next closest competitors. Cadott’s Angie Korb and Stacy Nabbefeld were eighth and ninth, respectively in the girls race and Stanley-Boyd’s Pam Raffetto took fifth.
Oct. 5: Randy Martin scored four touchdowns including a game-winning 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to lead the Chi-Hi football team past La Crosse Central 40-39. Martin’s touchdowns all came in the second half as Martin led the team with 170 rushing yards, followed by 162 from Ken Grothe.
Oct. 6: The Chi-Hi volleyball team won all of its Big Rivers matchups on the day with straight-set wins over Eau Claire Memorial, Hudson, River Falls and Eau Claire North. Amy Herrick led the Cards with 20 kills, followed by 15 from Lauren Nelson and 13 by Nicole Peterson.
