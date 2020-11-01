Looking Back (Oct. 31-Nov. 6): Chi-Hi girls swim team wins Big Rivers Conference championship in 2019

Looking Back is a weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a look at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.
One Year Ago (2019)
Nov. 1: The Gilman football team upset previously unbeaten Almond-Bancroft 35-16 in the second round of the Division 7 playoffs. Brayden Boie ran for three touchdowns and Kade Kroeplin and Gabe Gunderson each added a touchdown run as the Pirates scored 35 straight points in the win.
Nov. 2: The Bloomer volleyball team overcame a 2-1 set deficit to defeat Mosinee in five sets to win a Division 2 sectional championship and advance to state for the first time. Emma Krejci led Bloomer with 11 kills and Emma Seibel and Larissa Fossum each added seven kills while Rylie Jarr and Jordan Klima and 22 and 14 assists, respectively.
Nov. 2: The Chi-Hi girls swimming team won five events on the way to the program’s first Big Rivers Conference championship in Hudson. Peyton Watson won individual titles in teh 200-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly while Rebecca Adams was first in the 200 individual medley. The 200 freestyle relay team of Watson, Grace Polhamus, Adams and Sydnea Berg won, as did the 400 freestyle team with the same four swimmers.
Five Years Ago (2015)
Oct. 31: The Stanley-Boyd volleyball team fell to Oshkosh Lourdes in five sets of a Division 3 sectional final in Amherst. Jamie Reit had 27 kills, followed by 10 from Reannon Hartzell with Jenna Hoffstatter chipping with 40 assists and Bailey Ducommun adding 37 digs.
Oct. 31: Julia Verbick finished 22nd in the Division 3 girls race to lead the way for local runners at the state cross country championships in Wisconsin Rapids. Verbick finished the race in 20 minutes, 34 seconds and the boys team was eighth as a team with a score of 212. Chi-Hi’s Katie Faris finished 77th in the Division 1 girls race.
Nov. 6: The Chi-Hi football team advanced to the Division 2 semifinals for the first time after defeating Menomonie 17-6 at Dorais Field. The Cardinals scored the final 17 points of the game after Menomonie grabbed a 6-0 lead late in the first quarter on a 10-yard run by Justin Evans. Kole Mewhorter had two touchdown runs in the second quarter and Christian Buckles added a 38-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
Ten Years Ago (2010)
Nov. 5: The McDonell volleyball team fell in its Division 4 state semifinal matchup to Highland in straight sets at the Resch Center in Green Bay. Hannah Krejci led the Macks with 10 kills and Krejci and Allison Waldusky each had 12 digs for the Macks.
Nov. 6: The Gilman football team held Shell Lake to 62 yards rushing in a 41-0 shutout win in their Division 7 third round playoff matchup. Cody Rosemeyer ran for 80 yards and a touchdown and Austin Zach added 65 yards and three scores. Jameson Szemraj completed 7-of-10 passes for 7 yards and a touchdown pass to Travis Gallick.
30 Years Ago (1990)
Nov. 3: The Chi-Hi girls swim team finished fifth at the Big Rivers Conference meet. Tina Berg won the 100-meter backstroke and finished second in the 100 freestyle. Sophomore Shana Badzinski was second in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly.
