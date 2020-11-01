Looking Back (Oct. 31-Nov. 6): Chi-Hi girls swim team wins Big Rivers Conference championship in 2019

Looking Back is a weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a look at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.

One Year Ago (2019)

Nov. 1: The Gilman football team upset previously unbeaten Almond-Bancroft 35-16 in the second round of the Division 7 playoffs. Brayden Boie ran for three touchdowns and Kade Kroeplin and Gabe Gunderson each added a touchdown run as the Pirates scored 35 straight points in the win.

Nov. 2: The Bloomer volleyball team overcame a 2-1 set deficit to defeat Mosinee in five sets to win a Division 2 sectional championship and advance to state for the first time. Emma Krejci led Bloomer with 11 kills and Emma Seibel and Larissa Fossum each added seven kills while Rylie Jarr and Jordan Klima and 22 and 14 assists, respectively.

Nov. 2: The Chi-Hi girls swimming team won five events on the way to the program’s first Big Rivers Conference championship in Hudson. Peyton Watson won individual titles in teh 200-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly while Rebecca Adams was first in the 200 individual medley. The 200 freestyle relay team of Watson, Grace Polhamus, Adams and Sydnea Berg won, as did the 400 freestyle team with the same four swimmers.