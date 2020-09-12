Looking Back (Sept. 12-18): Longtime Cornell boys basketball coach Schoonover inducted into Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2000

Sept. 14: The Bloomer volleyball team won the final three sets in a four-set Heart O’North triumph against Spooner. Mackenzie Rubenzer and K’trina Ruf led the Blackhawks in service points with 14 and 11, respectively, while Greta Gumness had 10 kills for the Blackhawks.

Sept. 17: The Cadott football team snapped a 23-game losing streak by earning a 34-13 victory over Altoona. Running back Alex Glomski piled up 246 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries as the Hornets put up 480 rushing yards total. The losing skid dated back almost three full seasons.

20 Years Ago (2000)

Sept. 12: The New Auburn volleyball team picked up a straight-set win over Birchwood-Weyerhaeuser. Belinda Sweeney led the way with a 18-for-21 serving performance with an ace, 28 digs and a pair of kills. Trista Frank served 15 of 17 and Carrie Dachel added three kills.

Sept. 15: Second-half touchdowns from Jon Rufledt and Kevin Krenz pushed the Bloomer football team past Cumberland 15-7. Andy Lindahl had the lone score of the first half for either team with a 24-yard field goal as the ‘Hawks took a 3-0 lead into the locker room. Bloomer outgained Cumberland by a 270-184 margin.