Looking Back (Sept. 12-18): Longtime Cornell boys basketball coach Schoonover inducted into Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2000

Looking Back is a weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a look at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.
One Year Ago (2019)
Sept. 12: The McDonell volleyball team held off a rallying Eau Claire Regis squad for a five-set Western Cloverbelt victory at McDonell. Destiny Baughman led the Macks with 23 kills while Rachel Smiskey and Sidney Rice added 16 and 11, respectively. Olivia Mlsna had 20 digs and Maggie Craker had 42 assists and 17 digs.
Sept. 13: A touchdown in the final minutes was the difference for the Lake Holcombe/Cornell football team in a 32-30 victory over state-ranked Turtle Lake in Holcombe. Tate Sauerwein ended a 17-play, 75-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown run with one minute and four seconds to go in the contest. Aden Story and Sauerwein each ran for more than 100 yards on 20 carries apiece.
Sept. 17: Haley Mason finished third to pace the Chi-Hi girls cross country team at the Rice Lake Cross Country Invitational. Mason led the Cardinals in a fifth place showing as a team while the McDonell and Bloomer boys were sixth and seventh, respectively, in the small schools team race. McDonell’s Dan Anderson finished seventh in the small school boys race.
Five Years Ago (2015)
Sept. 12: Cadott’s Alexis Munroe hit the 1,000th kill mark for her career for the Hornets volleyball team as the squad won all five matchups at a home tournament. Cadott defeated Colby, Owen-Withee, Boyceville, Ladysmith and Birchwood as Munroe finished with 57 kills on the day to go with 68 digs. Cailin Rineck added 68 digs and 89 assists for the victorious Hornets.
Sept. 17: The Lake Holcombe volleyball team continued its dominance in the East Lakeland Conference by sweeping Birchwood for the program’s 29th league win in a row. Courtney Lunkmark had a team-high 12 kills and 13 digs while Hannah Lee added 27 assists and four aces in the win.
Sept. 18: Chi-Hi running back Kole Mewhorter ran for 220 yards and scored five total touchdowns as the Chi-Hi football team improved to 5-0 with a 43-7 victory at River Falls. Mewhorter scored four touchdowns on the first half with three scoring runs and added 22-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Justin Czech. Mewhorter added a 15-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter as the Cardinals put up 424 yards of total offense.
Ten Years Ago (2010)
Sept. 13: Sara Reed’s victory at No. 3 singles was the decider for the Chi-Hi girls tennis team in a 4-3 dual win over Altoona. Reed earned a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 7-5 win against Lisa Valk. Sarah Wallace also earned a singles win while the teams of Jessy Zwiefelhofer and Rachel McDonald along with Jenna Facklam and Barb Birritella were also winners.
Sept. 14: The Bloomer volleyball team won the final three sets in a four-set Heart O’North triumph against Spooner. Mackenzie Rubenzer and K’trina Ruf led the Blackhawks in service points with 14 and 11, respectively, while Greta Gumness had 10 kills for the Blackhawks.
Sept. 17: The Cadott football team snapped a 23-game losing streak by earning a 34-13 victory over Altoona. Running back Alex Glomski piled up 246 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries as the Hornets put up 480 rushing yards total. The losing skid dated back almost three full seasons.
20 Years Ago (2000)
Sept. 12: The New Auburn volleyball team picked up a straight-set win over Birchwood-Weyerhaeuser. Belinda Sweeney led the way with a 18-for-21 serving performance with an ace, 28 digs and a pair of kills. Trista Frank served 15 of 17 and Carrie Dachel added three kills.
Sept. 15: Second-half touchdowns from Jon Rufledt and Kevin Krenz pushed the Bloomer football team past Cumberland 15-7. Andy Lindahl had the lone score of the first half for either team with a 24-yard field goal as the ‘Hawks took a 3-0 lead into the locker room. Bloomer outgained Cumberland by a 270-184 margin.
Sept. 16: Former Cornell boys basketball coach Tom Schoonover was inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Schoonover led the program from 1955-68 and during his 13 years leading the program the Chiefs captured eight Cloverbelt titles, eight WIAA district titles and five regional championships. His 1960-61 team was ranked as the No. 1 small school in Wisconsin and went undefeated until sectionals and overall he had a 217-67 overall record.
30 Years Ago (1990)
Sept. 13: Stanley-Boyd’s Wendy Licht and Cadott’s Sara Kaste finished first and fourth, respectively, at the Osseo Invitational cross country meet. Cadott’s John Morgal finished in third place to lead the Cadott boys.
Sept. 14: The Stanley-Boyd football team put together 358 yards of total offense and 20 first-half points as the Orioles edged Mosinee 20-14. Jon Mitchell ran for a team-high 151 yards and opened the scoring with a 52-yard touchdown run with 4:09 left in the first quarter. Ryan Winkler added a 1-yard touchdown run and a 25-yard scoring toss to Bryan Ciolkosz.
Sept. 15: The Chi-Hi volleyball team overcame a loss in the opening set to defeat St. Paul Harding 8-15, 15-4, 15-4. Lauren Nelson was 23-for-24 with four aces while Amy Herrick was 14 of 15 with a pair of aces and eight kills and overall the team served at 94 percent.
