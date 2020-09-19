Looking Back (Sept. 19-25): McDonell's Cody throws for 388 yards, accounts for seven TDs in victory over Phillips

Looking Back is a weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a look at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.
One Year Ago (2019)
Sept. 19: Rachel Fransway took 10th place for the Chi-Hi girls golf team in a Big Rivers Conference event hosted by the Cardinals at Lake Wissota Golf. Fransway shot a 48 while teammate Kaleigh Ripley was a few spots back tied for 13th as Hudson’s Paige Hillman took medalist honors with a 40.
Sept. 20: The Stanley-Boyd football team erupted for 29 points in the second quarter to earn a 43-21 victory over Cadott in the final Cloverbelt Conference meeting between the two rivals. Cooper Nichols scored two touchdowns, Bo Chwala caught a 31-yard score from Carsen Hause and Brady Potaczek broke free on a 33-yard scoring run in the big quarter. Mike Karlen led Stanley-Boyd with 96 yards while Brady Spaeth ran for a game-high 167 yards for the Hornets.
Sept. 21: The Chi-Hi girls swim team won its home invitational with 372.5 points, well in front of Rice Lake (306) and Rhinelander (305) at the top of the standings. Chi-Hi won three events as Sydnea Berg won the 200-yard freestyle, Peyton Watson won the 500 freestyle and the 400 freestyle relay team of Berg, Watson, Grace Polhamus and Rebecca Adams finished their race in first place.
Five Years Ago (2015)
Sept. 21: Adam Erickson tallied four goals to lead the McDonell/Regis boys soccer team in a 7-1 victory over Wausau Newman. Goalkeeper Scotty Wild stopped six shots in net as the Saints remained unbeaten in the Mid-State Conference standings.
Sept. 22: The Bloomer volleyball team worked quickly in a straight-set victory over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (25-8,2 5-18, 25-20). Nine different players recorded at least one kill for the ‘Hawks, led by Chandler Zwiefelhofer with 10 followed by Shaina Zwiefelhofer, Hailey Jarr and Aliya Seibel with four apiece.
Sept. 25: The Lake Holcombe/Cornell football team powered through Shell Lake with 440 rushing yards in a dominating 53-0 shutout. Nick Seng ran for 123 yards with Luke Geist adding 85, Cortland Spletter chipping in with 79 and Bryce Plummer rushing for 74 in a balanced ground attack for the Knights.
Ten Years Ago (2010)
Sept. 21: The McDonell volleyball team swept a Western Cloverbelt matchup with Stanley-Boyd (25-18, 25-18, 27-25). Hannah Krejci led the Macks with 11 kills and 14 digs. Jenn See and Sarah Schoch had eight and seven kills, respectively, while Karley Wiensch had 30 assists and six aces.
Sept. 23: Teagen Warrick scored a pair of goals and Zack Williams added another to lead the Chi-Hi boys soccer team in a 3-0 shutout win over Rice Lake. Jason Faschingbauer and Austin Birch each had an assist in the victory.
Sept. 24: Tyson Kalien threw for three touchdowns as the Chi-Hi football team routed River Falls 39-6 at Dorais Field. Luke Erickson caught two of Kalien’s scoring tosses while Zandy Stowell hauled in the other while Caden Cook and Ryan Heck each had interceptions for the Cardinal defense.
Sept. 25: Kyle Cody had a banner day, throwing for 388 yards and accounting for seven total touchdowns as the McDonell football team sawed through the Phillips Loggers 50-9 at Dorais Field. The Macks jumped out to a 29-6 lead after the first quarter before Cody’s fourth touchdown pass of the half — a screen pass to Luke Ryba — helped extend the lead to 36-9.
20 Years Ago (2000)
Sept. 19: Allison Pulver ran to an individual win for the McDonell girls cross country team while the Mack boys took home a team championship at the Cadott invitational. Pulver won her race in 16 minutes, 11 seconds while teammate Leah Anderson was second. Stanley-Boyd’s Zach Vircks won the boys race while Codie See finished runner-up for the Macks, followed by McDonell’s Matt Hofkes and Colin Sullivan in third and fourth, respectively.
Sept. 21: The Lake Holcombe volleyball team moved into a tie for first place in the West Lakeland Conference standings by defeating Flambeau in four sets. Sarita Meinking had 14 spike kills, two block kills, two tip kills and a pair of aces to lead the winners. Ashley Repka added 11 kills and an ace, Jenni Nitek had nine kills and Angie Lew had 28 assists.
Sept. 22: The Cadott football team’s 18-game winning streak came to an end as the Hornets were bested by Osseo-Fairchild 33-6 in a battle of Large Cloverbelt Conference schools. Osseo-Fairchild outgained Cadott 366-74 in total yards and controlled the clock, racing out to a 20-0 lead after the first quarter.
30 Years Ago (1990)
Sept. 21: The Owen-Withee football team edged Cornell 18-16 in a Small Cloverbelt battle. Al Gingras caught five passes for 72 yards and a touchdown and Terry Anders caught a 50-yard pass from Mark Pomeroy to help set up a score.
Sept. 22: A last-minute touchdown and two-point conversion helped give the Chi-Hi football team a 22-21 homecoming victory over River Falls. Randy Martin’s touchdown run with 53 seconds left pulled the Cardinals to within one before Dennis Sarauer added the conversion to move Chi-Hi in front. Ken Grothe had a team-high 118 rushing yards for the Cardinals.
