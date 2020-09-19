Looking Back (Sept. 19-25): McDonell's Cody throws for 388 yards, accounts for seven TDs in victory over Phillips

Sept. 24: Tyson Kalien threw for three touchdowns as the Chi-Hi football team routed River Falls 39-6 at Dorais Field. Luke Erickson caught two of Kalien’s scoring tosses while Zandy Stowell hauled in the other while Caden Cook and Ryan Heck each had interceptions for the Cardinal defense.

Sept. 25: Kyle Cody had a banner day, throwing for 388 yards and accounting for seven total touchdowns as the McDonell football team sawed through the Phillips Loggers 50-9 at Dorais Field. The Macks jumped out to a 29-6 lead after the first quarter before Cody’s fourth touchdown pass of the half — a screen pass to Luke Ryba — helped extend the lead to 36-9.

20 Years Ago (2000)

Sept. 19: Allison Pulver ran to an individual win for the McDonell girls cross country team while the Mack boys took home a team championship at the Cadott invitational. Pulver won her race in 16 minutes, 11 seconds while teammate Leah Anderson was second. Stanley-Boyd’s Zach Vircks won the boys race while Codie See finished runner-up for the Macks, followed by McDonell’s Matt Hofkes and Colin Sullivan in third and fourth, respectively.