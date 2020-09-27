Looking Back (Sept. 26-Oct. 2): Stanley-Boyd's Mitchell accounts for six touchdowns in rout over Altoona in 1990

Sept. 30: Andrew Faris dusted the competition for the Chi-Hi cross country team in a victory at the program’s home invitational at Lake Wissota State Park. Faris won in 16 minutes, 77.77 seconds, more than 18 seconds in front of St. Croix Central’s Brett Johnson. The Chi-Hi boys were fourth as a team with Quinn Miracle (14th) and Jasper Arneberg (18th) also finishing well. Emily Kelly was second for the girls team, followed by Alexis Pomietlo (14th) and Megan Schnobrich (21st) as the girls team finished fifth.

Oct. 1: The New Auburn football team notched its first victory with a 20-12 triumph over Cornell. Brett Baker ran for 100 yards including a fourth-quarter scoring run to move his team in front by eight. Ethan Hrdlicka ran for 84 yards to lead the Chiefs.

20 Years Ago (2000)

Sept. 26: The Chi-Hi volleyball team improved to 4-1 in Big Rivers play with a victory in straight sets over River Falls. Angie Ott led the Cardinals with 10 kills, six kills and six block kills and Sheena Zehm added five kills.

Sept. 28: Sarita Meinking registered 19 kills to lead the Lake Holcombe volleyball team in a four-set win against Weyerhaeuser. Ashley Repka added 14 kills and Jenni Nitek had eight for the victorious Chieftains.