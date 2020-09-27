Looking Back (Sept. 26-Oct. 2): Stanley-Boyd's Mitchell accounts for six touchdowns in rout over Altoona in 1990

Looking Back is a weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a look at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.
One Year Ago (2019)
Sept. 26: The Cadott volleyball team outlasted Stanley-Boyd in a five-set thriller in Stanley. Autumn Bremness had 14 kills and Jada Kowalczyk led the Hornets with three aces as Cadott won the first, third and fifth set for the win over the rival Orioles. Emily Brenner led Stanley-Boyd with 14 kills, followed by nine from Teagen Becker.
Sept. 27: Brady Spaeth and Nelson Wahl ran wild for the Cadott football team as the Hornets rolled past Fall Creek 49-9. Spaeth ran for 249 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries while Wahl had 197 yards and three scores. The Cadott defense limited Fall Creek to 76 yards of total offense.
Sept. 28: The Bloomer volleyball team won the Medford Invitational with wins over Wausau Newman, Stanley-Boyd, Gilman and Tomahawk while the Pirates finished second. Emma Krejci had 23 kills and Larissa Fossum added 21 for the ‘Hawks. Josie Kostner had 52 digs and Shantelle Ruf added 22 to lead the Bloomer defense.
Five Years Ago (2015)
Sept. 27: The Stanley-Boyd volleyball team went unbeaten en route to a Medford Invitational victory by scoring wins over Northland Pines, Ashland, Gilman, Bloomer and Medford. Jenna Hoffstatter had 98 assists and added 30 digs. Bailey Ducommun had a team-high 70 digs and Jamie Reit had 54 kills for the Orioles.
Sept. 29: Nadia Rada had five aces and seven assists in leading the New Auburn volleyball team to a straight-set victory over Cornell. Whitley Harelstad had a team-best 12 kills and 14 blocks and Kansas North added eight assists for the victorious Trojans.
Sept. 30: Katie Kiraly finished third overall and the Stanley-Boyd girls golf advanced to Division 2 sectionals by taking second place at Cumberland Golf Club. Ella Koenig, Savanna Anderson and Allison Raffetto each tie for 10th with 101s and Julia Post tied for 17th with a 107 as the Orioles finished with a team score of 390, trailing only sectional champion Hayward at 358.
Oct. 2: Jacob Kostner combined for 452 all-purpose yards to leading the Bloomer football team past Hayward 46-34. The quarterback Kostner threw for 190 yards on 5 of 9 completions while running for 262 yards on 21 carries in the win over the Hurricanes.
Ten Years Ago (2010)
Sept. 27: Steve Hehli scored in overtime to lift the McDonell/Regis boys soccer team to a 1-0 victory at Marshfield Columbus. McDonell/Regis controlled the game offensively and outshot Columbus 18-4 before Hehli found the back of the net.
Sept. 28: The Chi-Hi boys soccer team scored three first-half goals in a 3-2 victory at Eau Claire North. Aaron Bresina scored the first two goals before Mike Linden added one, all coming on assists from Teagen Warrick. The Huskies scored both of their goals early in the second half before the Cardinal defense stiffened to earn the win.
Sept. 30: Andrew Faris dusted the competition for the Chi-Hi cross country team in a victory at the program’s home invitational at Lake Wissota State Park. Faris won in 16 minutes, 77.77 seconds, more than 18 seconds in front of St. Croix Central’s Brett Johnson. The Chi-Hi boys were fourth as a team with Quinn Miracle (14th) and Jasper Arneberg (18th) also finishing well. Emily Kelly was second for the girls team, followed by Alexis Pomietlo (14th) and Megan Schnobrich (21st) as the girls team finished fifth.
Oct. 1: The New Auburn football team notched its first victory with a 20-12 triumph over Cornell. Brett Baker ran for 100 yards including a fourth-quarter scoring run to move his team in front by eight. Ethan Hrdlicka ran for 84 yards to lead the Chiefs.
20 Years Ago (2000)
Sept. 26: The Chi-Hi volleyball team improved to 4-1 in Big Rivers play with a victory in straight sets over River Falls. Angie Ott led the Cardinals with 10 kills, six kills and six block kills and Sheena Zehm added five kills.
Sept. 28: Sarita Meinking registered 19 kills to lead the Lake Holcombe volleyball team in a four-set win against Weyerhaeuser. Ashley Repka added 14 kills and Jenni Nitek had eight for the victorious Chieftains.
Sept. 29: Three touchdowns in the first half set the tone for the Chi-Hi football team in a 37-20 homecoming victory over Holmen. Seth Short ran for 155 yards to lead a Cardinal run game that ran for 331 yards overall. Jason Darley finished over the 100-yard mark with 105 on 20 carries with three rushing scores and Joe Henning added 46.
30 Years Ago (1990)
Sept. 27: The McDonell volleyball team won two of three sets from Eau Claire Immanuel, winning the opening two sets before falling in the third. Traci Gaier was a perfect 11-for-11 on serves while Karen Morrissey and Jodi Schemenauer had 21 and 11 assists, respectively.
Sept. 28: The Stanley-Boyd football team erupted for 27 points in the second quarter of a 46-14 rout victory over Altoona. Jon Mitchell accounted for all but one of Stanley-Boyd scores, rushing for five scores and added a 41-yard scoring pass from Ryan Winkler. Jeff Pahl’s 50-yard interception return for a touchdown was the other score for the team.
Sept. 29: The Chi-Hi girls tennis team tied for third place at the Big Rivers Conference tennis meet, enabling the program to finish third in the season long standings. Truda Siverling won the consolation championship in singles action and the team of Rachel Fleming and Julie Miller finished in third place in doubles competition.
