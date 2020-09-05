Looking Back (Sept. 5-11): Cadott, Lake Holcombe football ranked No. 1 in respective divisions in first Associated Press state poll in 2000

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Looking Back is a weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a look at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.

One Year Ago (2019)

Sept. 5: The Bloomer volleyball team swept a quad in Cadott, defeating the Hornets, Somerset and Gilman. Emma Krejci had 18 kills followed by Larissa Fossum with 16. Riley Jarr added 34 assists and seven aces for the ‘Hawks. Cadott was 1-2 with a win over Somerset, led by Autumn Bremness with 17 kills and 19 digs.

Sept. 6: Kaden Kinney ran for two touchdowns to lead the Lake Holcombe/Cornell football team in a 14-8 victory over Clear Lake. Kinney had scoring runs of 10 and one yard while Tate Sauerwein led the Knights with 95 rushing yards on 22 carries with Sauerwein and Caleb Balow also recovered fumbles for a Lake Holcombe/Cornell defense that allowed 105 yards of total offense.

Sept. 7: The McDonell volleyball team went 4-1 at the La Crosse Aquinas invitational with wins over Eleva Strum, Onalaska Luther, Elk Mound and Arcadia while losing to Aquinas. Destiny Baughman had 27 kills and five aces to lead the Macks while Olivia Mlsna added 40 digs and Maggie Craker chipped in with 14 aces, 11 kills, 76 assists and 29 digs.