Looking Back (Sept. 5-11): Cadott, Lake Holcombe football ranked No. 1 in respective divisions in first Associated Press state poll in 2000

Looking Back is a weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a look at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.
One Year Ago (2019)
Sept. 5: The Bloomer volleyball team swept a quad in Cadott, defeating the Hornets, Somerset and Gilman. Emma Krejci had 18 kills followed by Larissa Fossum with 16. Riley Jarr added 34 assists and seven aces for the ‘Hawks. Cadott was 1-2 with a win over Somerset, led by Autumn Bremness with 17 kills and 19 digs.
Sept. 6: Kaden Kinney ran for two touchdowns to lead the Lake Holcombe/Cornell football team in a 14-8 victory over Clear Lake. Kinney had scoring runs of 10 and one yard while Tate Sauerwein led the Knights with 95 rushing yards on 22 carries with Sauerwein and Caleb Balow also recovered fumbles for a Lake Holcombe/Cornell defense that allowed 105 yards of total offense.
Sept. 7: The McDonell volleyball team went 4-1 at the La Crosse Aquinas invitational with wins over Eleva Strum, Onalaska Luther, Elk Mound and Arcadia while losing to Aquinas. Destiny Baughman had 27 kills and five aces to lead the Macks while Olivia Mlsna added 40 digs and Maggie Craker chipped in with 14 aces, 11 kills, 76 assists and 29 digs.
Sept. 10: Sydnea Berg won the 100-yard freestyle, Peyton Watson was victorious in the 500 freestyle and the 200 freestyle relay team of Berg, Grace Polhamus, Rebecca Adams and Watson were each victorious as the Chi-Hi girls swim team defeated Hudson in a dual 96-74 at Chippewa Falls Middle School.
Five Years Ago (2015)
Sept. 8: The Chi-Hi girls cross country team had six of the top-23 finishers in earning a team victory at the Marshfield Tiger Invitational. Katie Faris finished second to the lead the Cardinals with Maisie Wingert third, Arica Swift was 11th, Meghan Cihasky came home 13th and Hannah Sillman and Emma Meyer were 22nd and 23rd, respectively. Erik Sworski finished eighth place to lead the Chi-Hi boys, who finished eighth as a team.
Sept. 10: The McDonell boys cross country team finished in second place as a team at the Stanley-Boyd invitational, led by Jarret Jordan in sixth place and Brady Bauer in 12th. Thorp/Gilman’s Falon Immormino finished second in the girls race while Julia Verbick was 10th to lead McDonell.
Sept. 11: The Bloomer football team picked up a 42-7 victory over Ladysmith as the Blackhawks scored the last 42 points of the game to overcome a touchdown from the Lumberjacks on the first play from scrimmage. Tanner Olsen ran for 83 yards with Jacob Kostner close behind with 74. Kostner also threw for 135 yards including an 87-yard touchdown pass to Noah Lane.
Ten Years Ago (2010)
Sept. 7: Will Schifeling scored five goals for the McDonell/Eau Claire Regis boys soccer team in a 6-0 victory over Barron. Schiefeling also assisted on the other goal of the game with a helper on Sam Kitzberger’s goal. Steve Hofacker made nine saves in the victory.
Sept. 7: Ali Olson and John Vodacek swept race victories for the Bloomer cross country team at the program’s home invite. Olson won in 15:57.2 seconds, 50 seconds in front of second place, and Vodacek led four Blackhawk boys in the top 10, joined by Jesse Kressin, Craig Lundgren and Trevor Rubenzer.
Sept. 8: Bloomer football coach John Post was named the Green Bay Packers High School Coach of the Week after the Blackhawks defeated Somerset 20-19 the week before.
Sept. 10: Tyler Kinderman’s 40-yard field goal as time expired pushed the Chi-Hi football team past Eau Claire Memorial 27-24 at Carson Park. Kinderman had two field goals in the fourth quarter for the Cardinals with the other coming from 26 yards. The Old Abes drove into the Chi-Hi red zone in the final minutes but the Cardinal defense stiffened and forced an Old Abes field goal. Brad Huempfner had 118 rushing yards on 29 carries with two rushing touchdowns while Wes Adams caught a touchdown pass from Tyson Kalien.
Sept. 11: The Chi-Hi boys soccer team defeated Lakeland, Wausau West and Mosinee by a combined 12-2 score to win the Wausau West tournament. Aaron Bresina scored four goals and added an assist to lead the Cards while Teagen Warrick had three goals and two assists and Jon Faschingbauer scored twice with an assist.
20 Years Ago (2000)
Sept. 5: The Chi-Hi volleyball team improved to 2-0 in Big Rivers Conference play with a straight-set victory over River Falls. Angie Ott led the Cards with seven kills with five from Suzanne Walicki and four from Emilee Cook. Chantel Zwiefelhofer had a team-high 18 assists in the victory.
Sept. 7: Four singles victories for the Bloomer girls tennis team clinched a 4-3 victory over Unity. Megan Hable, Susan Johnson, Sonya Arendt and Bridgett Butterfield all earned straight-set singles victories for the Blackhawks.
Sept. 10: The Cadott football team rolled past McDonell 42-6 in a Large Cloverbelt contest at Dorais Field in a contest that started on Saturday and moved to Sunday due to lightning. Bronson Stelzer ran for 109 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Hornets and Adam Blanchette added 61 rushing yards. Curt Bergsholm ran for two touchdowns, Shawn Spaeth returned a kickoff 72 yards for a score and Lee Jankee caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Matt Waldusky for the Hornets. Jason August scored on a 3-yard run for the Macks.
Sept. 11: The Cadott and Lake Holcombe football teams were each ranked No. 1 in their respective divisions during the first Associated Press state polls of the season. The Hornets and Chieftains were ranked first in Division 4 and Division 6, respectively, while Chi-Hi checked in at sixth in Division 1.
30 Years Ago (1990)
Sept. 6: Chi-Hi’s Kevin Mason ran to the win at the Oriole Invitational cross country race in Stanley. Mason broke away to grab the win while Kelly and Sara Walrath finished second and third, respectively, to lead both teams to team titles. John Kidd finished 14th, Dan Shower was 23rd, Ryan Salow came home 26th and Brent Hansen was 31st to round out scoring runners for the Chi-Hi boys. Stanley-Boyd’s Wendy Licht won the girls race while Beth Schemenauer was eighth, DeAnna Kvapil and Bethany Werner were 22nd and 30th, respectively, for the Cardinal girls.
Sept. 7: Randy Martin and Ken Grothe each ran for more than 100 yards as the Chi-Hi football team routed Eau Claire Memorial 34-14 at Dorais Field. Grothe had 142 yards and a score and Martin added 132 yards and three scores to lead a powerful ground game. Chi-Hi jumped out to a 28-0 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Sept. 8: The McDonell football team crushed Eau Claire Regis 39-10 at Dorais Field first the team’s first win of the season. Todd Bresina threw for 248 yards, completing 14 of 35 passes and touchdown tosses to Eric Monarski and Brian Rygiel.
