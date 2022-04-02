Meet this year's All-Chippewa County boys basketball team

First Team

Dylan Bowe

Cornell

Junior — Guard

Height: 5-10

Jersey Number: 11

Coach: Steve Parker

Statistics: Averaged 17.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Honors: All-East Lakeland Conference first team.

Coach Steve Parker says: "Dylan led our team in seven statistical categories (total points, rebounds, assists, free throw percentage, free throws made, made 3-pointers and charges drawn). Teams frequently face-guarded him with a box and one defense. Dylan was also a lockdown defender, keeping the opponent's top scorer well below his scoring average."

Connor Crane

Bloomer

Senior — Guard

Height: 6-3

Jersey Number: 10

Coach: Greg Van Grunsven

Statistics: Averaged 13.7 points and 4 rebounds per game.

Honors: All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team.

Coach Van Grunsven says: "Connor impacted the game on both ends of the floor for our team. He defended one of our opponents best players as well as leading our team in scoring. Our team allowed our opponents to score only 38 points per game and Connor contributed a great deal to our defensive success."

Carsen Hause

Stanley-Boyd

Senior — Guard/Forward

Height: 6-1

Jersey Number: 5

Coach: Tom Hause

Statistics: Averaged 16 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

Honors: Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 3 All-State honorable mention...All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team.

Coach Tom Hause says: "Carsen Hause is a versatile player that can score from the perimeter and get to the rim. He did a great job for us this season controlling the tempo of games and distributing the ball to his teammates. He was our main ball handler and kept teams from being able to pressure us full court."

Canan Huss

McDonell

Junior — Forward

Height: 6-3

Jersey Number: 33

Coach: Adam Schilling

Statistics: Averaged 16 points, 7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

Honors: All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team.

Coach Adam Schilling says: "Canan improved as the year went on and had a solid year for us. He was able to score inside the paint and on the perimeter. He handled the ball well for us at times and grew as a leader throughout the season."

Ethan Lotts

New Auburn

Senior — Forward

Height: 6-3

Jersey Number: 12

Coach: Keenan Dahl

Statistics: Averaged 18.4 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals per game.

Honors: All-East Lakeland Conference first team.

Coach Keenan Dahl says: "Ethan was our go-to scorer this year. We leaned on him to get us baskets when we really needed them. He also was really active on top of our press and caused all kinds of problems with his length and quickness."

Mason Monarski

Chi-Hi

Junior — Guard

Height: 6-0

Jersey Number: 21

Coach: Jason Proue

Statistics: Averaged 17.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal per game.

Honors: All-Big Rivers Conference second team.

Coach Jason Proue says: "Mason is one of the hardest working players I have ever coached. He is a great shooter, making 85 3-pointers this year. But what has really made him great is his ability to score from the post, mid range and 3-point line. He is also a great rebounder and defender."

Second Team

Dylan Bowen

Lake Holcombe

Senior — Guard

Height: 5-10

Jersey Number: 14

Coach: Joy Webster

Statistics: Averaged 17.4 points, 4 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.8 assists per game.

Honors: All-East Lakeland Conference second team.

Coach Joy Webster says: "Dylan was very deserving of our MVP Player of the Year. He was a player all teams knew they had to stop."

Matt Elmhorst

New Auburn

Senior — Forward

Height: 5-10

Jersey Number: 25

Coach: Keenan Dahl

Statistics: Averaged 12.6 points, 8.6 rebounds. 2.9 steals and 2.6 assists per game.

Honors: All-East Lakeland Conference first team.

Coach Dahl says: "Matt was our muscle in the middle. His strength, quickness and jumping ability allowed him to play inside while being only 5-10'. He was a very hard worker and led by his actions."

Eddie Mittermeyer

McDonell

Junior — Guard

Height: 5-11

Jersey Number: 3

Coach: Adam Schilling

Statistics: Averaged 15 points, 2.8 assists, 2.4 steals and 2.2 rebounds per game.

Honors: All-Western Cloverbelt Conference second team.

Coach Adam Schilling says: "Eddie was a good all-around player this year. He grew his game from being a catch and shoot guy to a complete guard who could create for himself and others. His defense was very solid and he was our best perimeter defender."

Brady Potaczek

Stanley-Boyd

Senior — Guard/Forward

Height: 6-2

Jersey Number: 14

Coach: Tom Hause

Statistics: Averaged 10.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Honors: All-Western Cloverbelt Conference second team.

Coach Hause says: "Brady Potaczek was a tough matchup for opposing post players. He is very strong in the post and forced teams to have to double team him when he touched the ball."

Domanyck Schwarzenberger

Bloomer

Sophomore — Guard

Height: 6-1

Jersey Number: 4

Coach: Greg Van Grunsven

Statistics: Averaged 12.7 points per game, shot 40 percent from 3-point range.

Honors: All-Western Cloverbelt Conference second team.

Coach Van Grunsven says: "Domanyck had a breakout season that we all expected this season. He works very hard on his game and is extremely conscientious so it is terrific that he had such significant success. He was our best shooter at 40 percent from the 3-point line but he is also savvy enough to get to the rim if crowded on the perimeter."

Lucas Smith

Stanley-Boyd

Senior — Guard

Height: 5-11

Jersey Number: 2

Coach: Tom Hause

Statistics: Averaged 12.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Honors: All-Western Cloverbelt Conference second team.

Coach Hause says: "Lucas Smith had a very nice senior season. It was nice to have Lucas back after sitting out the majority of his junior year with a knee injury. Lucas was our go-to perimeter shooter to make opposing defenses have to account for him everywhere he was located."

Honorable Mentions Bloomer: Marcus Harelstad, Jack Strand Cadott: Warren Bowe, Tegan Ritter, Braden Schneider Cornell: Blake Anders Chi-Hi: Kansas Smith, Keion Twyman Lake Holcombe: Harley Schroeder McDonell: Joe Janus New Auburn: Triton Robey Stanley-Boyd: Henry Hoel, Cooper Nichols The All-Chippewa County team is selected by Chippewa Herald staff with input from county coaches.

