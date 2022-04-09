Meet this year's All-Chippewa County girls basketball team

First Team

Emily Cooper

McDonell

Sophomore — Guard

Height: 5-7

Jersey Number: 22

Coach: Don Cooper

Statistics: Averaged 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 4.3 steals per game.

Honors: Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 All-State honorable mention. ... All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team.

Coach Don Cooper says: “She broke the school record in assists and broke the school record in steals, held by Josie Verbick (as a) record I didn’t think was going to be touched.”

Lauryn Deetz

McDonell

Senior — Guard

Height: 5-6

Jersey Number: 24

Coach: Don Cooper

Statistics: Averaged 16.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Honors: Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 All-State first team. ... Western Cloverbelt Conference Co-Player of the Year. ... All-Western Cloverbelt first team.

Coach Cooper says: “You always say hard work will achieve success, and I’ve never had a girl that worked so hard to achieve the success that she’s achieved.”

Elly Eiler

Cadott

Junior — Forward

Height: 5-11

Jersey Number: 3

Coach: Dave Hazuga

Statistics: Averaged 13.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

Honors: All-Western Cloverbelt Conference second team.

Coach Dave Hazuga says: "All-around do everything player. One of the strongest players I've ever coached and a great leader."

Lauryn Goettl

Cadott

Junior — Guard

Height: 5-8

Jersey Number: 4

Coach: Dave Hazuga

Statistics: Averaged 18.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.5 steals and 2.6 assists per game.

Honors: All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team.

Coach Dave Hazuga says: "Lauryn has improved so much every year. Lauryn's ability to score and change a game with her defense gave us so much success."

Lily Hoel

Stanley-Boyd

Senior — Guard

Height: 5-11

Jersey Number: 22

Coach: Alison Becker

Statistics: Averaged 15 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks per game.

Honors: All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team.

Coach Alison Becker says: "It has been a pleasure coaching Lily these past four seasons. Her versatility on the offensive end of the game makes her one of the top players in the area. It was great to see her reach 1,000 career points this season and help her team be as competitive as possible. I wish her all the best, and Stanley-Boyd will definitely miss seeing Lily in a Stanley-Boyd Orioles uniform."

Brooke Lechleitner

Lake Holcombe

Senior — Guard/Forward

Height: 6-0

Jersey Number: 13

Coach: Jennifer Lechleitner

Statistics: Averaged 17.7 points, 13.6 rebounds, 5.7 steals, 4.5 assists and 4.2 steals per game.

Honors: Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 All-State honorable mention. ... All-East Lakeland Conference first team.

Coach Jennifer Lechleitner says: "Brooke is an unselfish and humble player. She could score 30-plus points per game, however, she took her talent to enhance the skills set in her teammates as she knows the importance of playing as a team."

Second Team

Destiny Baughman

McDonell

Senior — Guard/Small Forward

Height: 5-7

Jersey Number: 0

Coach: Don Cooper

Statistics: Averaged 5.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

Honors: All-Western Cloverbelt Conference honorable mention.

Coach Cooper says: “In all the years I’ve coached, (it’s) the first time in the WBCA (all-star game) to have a player be selected for her defense. It wasn’t offense, she didn’t have glowing offensive numbers. But her defense, her rebounding, her tenacious defense what she did (was) recognized by everybody throughout the state saying that girl can play.”

Morgan Berg

New Auburn

Junior — Forward

Height: 6-0

Jersey Number: 33

Coach: Eric North

Statistics: Averaged 11.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Honors: All-East Lakeland Conference second team.

Coach Eric North says: "Morgan is an individual who was very successful within the post and paint through the year. As the season went on, she began expanding her range out to mid-range and to the 3-point line. When she got going on the offensive end, she was very difficult to stop throughout the game and could get points up quickly."

Marley Hughes

McDonell

Junior — Guard

Height: 5-10

Jersey Number: 1

Coach: Don Cooper

Statistics: Averaged 9.4 points, 4.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game.

Honors: All-Western Cloverbelt Conference second team.

Coach Don Cooper says: "Marley’s so versatile because Marley can play every position on the floor. She played also the most amount of minutes on our team because we couldn’t afford to leave her off the floor. If somebody got into foul trouble, we’d need Marley to play that position. That’s how valuable Marley was.”

Abby Iverson

Bloomer

Senior — Center

Height: 5-10

Jersey Number: 55

Coach: Nikki Seibel

Statistics: Averaged 11.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1 assist per game.

Honors: All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team.

Coach Seibel says: "Abby has been a very influential leader on our team for the past three years that she has been on varsity. She is a true post player that has a basketball mind and understands the game well. She will be missed next season."

Karly Kirkman

Lake Holcombe

Junior — Guard

Height: 5-7

Jersey Number: 4

Coach: Jennifer Lechleitner

Statistics: Averaged 10.7 points, 5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2 assists per game.

Honors: All-East Lakeland Conference second team.

Coach Lechleitner says: "Karly never missed a practice or a game. That says a lot about her dedication to the team. Character will take her far in the future."

Emma Lechleitner

Lake Holcombe

Sophomore — Guard

Height: 5-9

Jersey Number: 10

Coach: Jennifer Lechleitner

Statistics: Averaged 13.1 points, 5 rebounds, 4.5 steals, 2.5 assists and 1 block per game.

Honors: All-East Lakeland Conference first team.

Coach Lechleitner says: "Emma tends to get overlooked a lot because of her older sister Brooke is on the team. As a coach, I appreciated Emma's growth in basketball and her light-hearted sense of humor during practices."

Honorable Mentions Bloomer: Danielle Latz Cadott: Eva Enestvedt, Laken Ryan Chi-Hi: Ava Reuter, Brooklyn Sandvig Cornell: Kelsea Popp, Bralee Schroeder McDonell: Aubrey Dorn, Abigail Petranovich New Auburn: Evelyn Cody, Katie Reimer Stanley-Boyd: Leslie Derks, Jessica Hazuga, Kayte Licht The All-Chippewa County team is selected by Chippewa Herald staff with input from county coaches.

