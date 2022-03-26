Meet this year's All-Chippewa County wrestling team

First Team

Kaleb Lodahl

Cadott

Year: Freshman

Weight Class: 106

Record: 27-15

Highlights: State qualifier...second at Ellsworth invite...third at sectionals...third at regionals...Third at Cloverbelt Conference championships...fourth at Arcadia invite.

Coach Josh Spaeth says: "Kaleb had an outstanding freshman season. He was very consistent in our lineup and took advantage of getting a second opportunity. Kaleb was able to step in to the sectional as an alternate and ended up qualifying for the state tournament. Kaleb knows what he needs to do to get on the podium. The future is bright for Kaleb."

Logan Harel

Cadott

Year: Senior

Weight Class: 120

Record: 23-8

Highlights: Regional champion...second at Ellsworth invite...second at Arcadia invite...third at Cloverbelt Conference championships...fourth at sectionals.

Coach Spaeth says: "Logan finished out a very successful career. The season did not end the way Logan had planned, but he still helped prepare his teammates. Logan has a passion for wrestling and is always willing to help others get better. I know Logan will do great things outside of wrestling."

Sasha Nitz

Stanley-Boyd

Year: Senior

Weight Class: 120

Record: 22-11

Highlights: Fourth at state...second at regionals...second at Black River Falls invite...third at sectionals.

Coach Greg Burzynski says: "Sasha is a fun kid to have around. He is always good for a laugh. His run at the state tournament was fun to be a part of."

Breckin Burzynski

Stanley-Boyd

Year: Sophomore

Weight Class: 126

Record: 29-8

Highlights: State qualifier...Black River Falls invite champion...Wausau West invite champion...second at sectionals...second at regionals...second at Chi-Hi invite...third at Cloverbelt Conference championship...fourth at Eau Claire North invite.

Coach Burzynski says: "Breckin picked up where he left off after a strong freshman year. He continues to improve daily. It will be fun to see what he can do with his last two years."

David Hughes

Chi-Hi

Year: Senior

Weight Class: 126

Record: 34-9

Highlights: Chi-Hi invite champion...second at regionals...second at Sparta invite...third at sectionals...third at Bluejay Challenge...7-0 in Big Rivers duals...All-Big Rivers Conference.

Coach Steve Anderson says: "David has been one of the hardest working wrestlers that I have coached and to see him come up short of his goal (of advancing to state) was very disappointing to everyone involved. David's leadership and work ethic will be missed in the wrestling room. As a coaching staff we loved watching David take the mat no matter what weight we put him out at. He always put his team first in competitions, even if it meant bumping up weight classes."

Brayden Sonnentag

Cadott

Year: Junior

Weight Class: 126

Record: 45-1

Highlights: State champion (three times)...Sectional champion...regional champion...Cloverbelt Conference champion...Arcadia invite champion...Cadott invite champion...Northern Badger champion...Ellsworth invite champion.

Coach Spaeth says: "Brayden is an individual who has earned everything he has accomplished. He has very high goals and training expectations for himself and the results show. He has the chance to make history by becoming a four-time state champion. He is a leader and role model to so many. I have no doubt he will accomplish all of his goals and more."

Kaleb Sonnentag

Cadott

Year: Senior

Weight Class: 138

Record: 35-13

Highlights: Sixth at state...Second at sectionals...regional champion...second at Ellsworth invite...second at Cadott invite...second at Arcadia invite...third at Northern Badger.

Coach Spaeth says: "Kaleb is an awesome human being. He is one of the kindest people I know until he stepped on the mat. Kaleb is a two-time state qualifier and was able to end his Cadott wrestling career on the podium. I can't wait to see what the future holds for Kaleb."

Troy Duellman

Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe

Year: Sophomore

Weight Class: 145

Record: 32-13

Highlights: State qualifier...third at sectionals...regional champion...Cadott invite champion.

Coach Greg Sonnentag says: "Troy made great improvements this year on the mat. After finishing fifth at sectionals as a freshman, we knew he had it in him to make a run towards the individual state wrestling tournament. His confidence grew as the year went on and he continued to improve both on his takedowns in the neutral position and on his mat riding."

Luke Blanchard

Bloomer/Colfax

Year: Senior

Weight Class: 152

Record: 27-7

Highlights: Regional champion...fourth at sectionals...Ladysmith invite champion...second at Northern Badger.

Coach Cecil Philson says: "Luke is a smart kid and great wrestler. He had a strong senior season and fought through some injuries and illness. He just missed the state tournament, but I know he will be successful in the future."

Tristan Drier

Cadott

Year: Junior

Weight Class: 152

Record: 46-4

Highlights: Fifth at state...Sectional champion...regional champion...Cloverbelt Conference champion...Arcadia invite champion...Cadott invite champion...second at Northern Badger...second at Ellsworth invite.

Coach Spaeth says: "Tristan is another team leader. He is a leader on and off the mat. He trains year around to reach his goals. Tristan qualified for his third straight state tournament and is determined to get to the top of the podium next season. He has already started working towards that goal."

Cole Pfeiffer

Cadott

Year: Junior

Weight Class: 160

Record: 43-9

Highlights: State qualifier...third at sectionals...second at regionals...Cadott invite champion...Ellsworth invite champion...second at Cloverbelt Conference championships...second at Arcadia invite...third at Northern Badger.

Coach Spaeth says: "Cole decided to do some training this past summer. His dedication helped him become one of our most improved wrestlers. Cole is another wrestler we feel can contend for a state title next season."

Bowen Rothbauer

Bloomer/Colfax

Year: Senior

Weight Class: 160

Record: 44-6

Highlights: Fifth at state...regional champion...third at sectionals...Cloverbelt Conference champion...Shell Lake Challenge champion...Ladysmith invite champion...Second at Northern Badger.

Coach Philson says: "Bowen has been a leader on the team the past few years. His hard work and dedication to the sport will serve him well as he transitions to college wrestling. He ended his high school career as a three-time medal winner at the state tournament."

Dawson Webster

Cadott

Year: Junior

Weight Class: 182

Record: 42-10

Highlights: Sixth at state...sectional champion...regional champion...Cloverbelt Conference champion...Cadott invite champion...fourth at Arcadia invite.

Coach Spaeth says: "Dawson is a wrestler who trains year around. Dawson decided to move up a weight class at the end of the season and the decision suited him well. Dawson is motivated to become a state champion. I know his work has already begun towards that goal."

Gavin Tegels

Cadott

Year: Senior

Weight Class: 220

Record: 48-1

Highlights: State champion (two time)...sectional champion...regional champion...Cloverbelt Conference champion...Arcadia invite champion...Cadott invite champion...Ellsworth invite champion...second at Northern Badger.

Coach Spaeth says: "Gavin's work ethic and determination helped him become a two-time state champion. He is a leader on and off the mat. Gavin is a man of integrity and I have no doubt he will have a successful life outside of wrestling. Gavin will leave a lasting impact on Cadott wrestling as well as the Cadott school district."

Honorable Mentions Bloomer/Colfax: Alex Poirier Cadott: Nick Fasbender, Ethan Duck, Caden Kingston, Levi Lindsay Chi-Hi: Xander Neal, John Krager Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe: Braeden Person Stanley-Boyd: Troy Trevino - All-Chippewa County teams are selected by Chippewa Herald staff with input from county coaches. Team is organized by weight class.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0