Monday Prep Roundup: 13-run first inning sets tone as Chi-Hi softball blanks Rice Lake

RICE LAKE — Olivia Bero and Basia Olson each homered and the Chi-Hi softball team scored 13 runs in the first inning of a 19-0 Big Rivers win at Rice Lake on Monday evening.

The Cardinals (14-0, 8-0) had a total of 14 hit from 12 different players with Madisyn Bauer and Olson each having two. Bauer doubled and drove in four while Olson also had four runs batted in. Bero added a home run and three runs batted in off the bench.

Makenna Johnston, Paige Steinmetz and Hannah Aldrich had two runs batted in each and Johston also scored three runs.

Aldrich and Lakken McEathron combined for three hitless innings with Aldrich striking out five batters.

Baseball

Bloomer 13, Unity 3 (6 inn.)

At Bloomer, the Blackhawks bashed the Eagles in a nonconference matchup.

Keegan Yohnk had three for Bloomer's 10 hits and drove in a pair for the Blackhawks (8-1). Jay Ryder and Zeke Strand each drove in two as Bloomer scored the final 13 runs of the game including five in the bottom of the second inning.

Collin Crane pitched four innings of scoreless relief with eight strikeouts to earn the win.

Boys Golf

Chi-Hi seventh at New Richmond

At New Richmond, the Cardinals were seventh as a team in a Big Rivers meet hosted at New Richmond Golf Club.

Chi-Hi scored 170 as Eau Claire Memorial (147) beat out River Falls and Hudson (155) for the top team spot. Carsten Reeg and Caden Kolinski led the Cardinals, each tying for 14th after carding 40s. Zach LeMay shot a 43 and Brody Markert finished with a 47.

Hudson's Sam Swavely shot a 35 to earn medalist honors.

Track and Field

Cadott girls win home invite

At Cadott, the Hornets girls team won the title at a home invitational.

The team won four events including two for Lucy Lindeman as she was victorious in the discus (86-feet, 3-inches) and 400-meter dash (one minute, 13.07 seconds). Jaycee Stephens led a 1-2-3 finish in the 100 hurdles in 18.16 with Emma Kowalczyk second and Julia Sedlacek third. Sedlacek won the pole vault with a height of 6-6 with Mckenna Harel second. Teammate Shannon Burlum took third to Lindeman in the 400.

Four relay teams finished second (400, 800, 1,600 and 3,200), Emma Kowalczyk and Jaycee Stephens were second and third, respectively, in the 300 hurdles and triple jumps. Adrianna Goodman and Mallory Kyes took second and third, respectively, in the long jump while Lyla Weggen was runner-up in the 3,200 and Emily Malecki and Keira Urbanek finished second and third, respectively, in the shot put. Mia Weggen (1,600) and Harel (800) were each third in their events.

Cornell/Lake Holcombe was third in team scoring with 65 points. Emma Lechleitner won the 300 hurdles in 53.97 while Marcella Boehm was tops in the long jump (13-7.5) and Carly Vavra won the triple jump (28-6). The girls 800 relay team of Brooke Sime, Boehm, Lauren Samardzich and Haily Duffy won in 1:58.97 and the 400 team of Sime, Boehm, Lechleitner and Duffy was first in 57.19.

Vavra was also second in the 800 and discus while Sime took third in the 100 and Lechleitner came home third in the 200.

The Cadott (96) and Cornell/Lake Holcombe (60) boys were second and fourth, respectively, in the team scoring as Augusta (102) earn first.

The Hornets picked up three boys wins including one relay title as the 400 team of Ty Rowe, Jacob Rowe, Dylan Drehmel and Gavin Tegels won their race in 48.52. Kaleb Sonnentag was victorious in the 300 hurdles in 44.26 and Tegels picked up the win in the shot put in 44-3.75. Cameron Messenger earned runner-up finishes in the 110 hurdles, high jump and triple jump, Tad Weiss took second in the 800 and 1,600 and Sonnentag was second in the 200. The 3,200 relay team was also second.

Wyatt Engel came home third behind Messenger in the 110 hurdles and triple jump, Sonnentag finished third in the 200 and Weiss was third in the 3,200.

The Cornell/Lake Holcombe boys also earned three wins with one relay title from the 800 team of Avery Turany, Daniel Person, Dylan Bowe and Blake Anders in 1:47.54. Bowe and Turany were also 1-2 in the pole vault with Bowe taking first at 10-6. Anders won the triple jump with a top leap of 36-3 and was second in the 400. The boys 1,600 relay team was second while Dawson Munson (300 hurdles, high jump) and Avery Turany (200) were each third.

