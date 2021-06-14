Monday Prep Roundup: Aldrich tosses two-hit shutout as Chi-Hi softball blanks Eau Claire Memorial in playoff opener

Hannah Aldrich threw a complete-game, two-hit shutout in the circle as the Chi-Hi softball team blanked Eau Claire Memorial 7-0 on Monday afternoon in a Division 1 regional semifinal at Casper Park.
The Cardinals (21-5) advance to host Eau Claire North on Wednesday for a regional championship.
Aldrich struck out 10 batters and walked none while throwing 71 of her 83 pitches for strikes in a dominant effort.
Makenna Johnston, Madyson Baker and Paige Steinmetz each had two hits to lead the Cardinal offense. Johnston stole a base and scored twice, Baker drove in a pair and doubled and Steinmetz tripled and plate two runs as the Cardinals scored at least one run in five of six innings.
McDonell 16, Owen-Withee 1 (3 inn.)
At Casper Park, the Macks scored at least four runs in each of the three innings in a Division 5 regional semifinal win over the Blackhawks.
McDonell (19-5) hosts Flambeau on Wednesday in the regional title game.
Becca Baier, Maggie Craker, Kennedy Willi, Josie Witkowski and Emma Stelter had two hits apiece for the Macks. Stelter and Witkowski each doubled and Stelter drove in three runs. Willi and Witkowski had two RBIs each while Witkowski scored three runs.
Craker threw three hitless innings with six strikeouts in allowing one unearned run.
Cadott 3, Augusta 2
At Augusta, the Hornets edged the Beavers in a Division 4 regional semifinal.
Cadott (11-10) advances to play at top-seeded Glenwood City on Wednesday.
Lauryn Goettl, Meadow Barone and Eva Enestvedt had two hits apiece for the Hornets. Makenna Barone had a big night in the circle with 16 strikeouts and allowed one earned run in a complete-game win.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 3, Boyceville 1
At Cornell, the Knights topped the Bulldogs in a Division 4 regional semifinal.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell hosts Fall Creek on Wednesday.
Izzy Clark struck out 17 batters in seven innings while scattering four hits and one earned run for the victory.
Clark had a hit and stole two bases while Michaiah Turchen had one hit and one stolen base for the Knights (15-4).
Boys Golf
Biskupski tied for 19th at first day at Division 2 state
At Wisconsin Dells, Ben Biskupski shot an 11-over 83 to finish the first day of the Division 2 state championships tied for 19th place overall at Trappers Turn Golf Club.
Biskupski is tied with Lakeland's Matt Haggart and St. John's Northwestern's Gabriel Fernandez at 83, eight strokes behind a three-way tie atop the individual leaderboard.
Madison Edgewood/Sacred Heart owns the team scoring lead at 320, four strokes ahead of Lakeland.