Monday Prep Roundup: Aldrich tosses two-hit shutout as Chi-Hi softball blanks Eau Claire Memorial in playoff opener

Hannah Aldrich threw a complete-game, two-hit shutout in the circle as the Chi-Hi softball team blanked Eau Claire Memorial 7-0 on Monday afternoon in a Division 1 regional semifinal at Casper Park.

The Cardinals (21-5) advance to host Eau Claire North on Wednesday for a regional championship.

Aldrich struck out 10 batters and walked none while throwing 71 of her 83 pitches for strikes in a dominant effort.

Makenna Johnston, Madyson Baker and Paige Steinmetz each had two hits to lead the Cardinal offense. Johnston stole a base and scored twice, Baker drove in a pair and doubled and Steinmetz tripled and plate two runs as the Cardinals scored at least one run in five of six innings.

McDonell 16, Owen-Withee 1 (3 inn.)

At Casper Park, the Macks scored at least four runs in each of the three innings in a Division 5 regional semifinal win over the Blackhawks.

McDonell (19-5) hosts Flambeau on Wednesday in the regional title game.