Monday Prep Roundup: Bauer earns medalist honors as McDonell/Eau Claire Regis boys golf wins Cloverbelt invite

EAU CLAIRE — The McDonell/Eau Claire Regis boys golf team continued its winning ways on Monday as the Saints swept first-place finishes at a Cloverbelt Conference event hosted by the program at Eau Claire Country Club.

Andrew Bauer earned medalist honors with a 77 and led a 1-2 finish at the top of the standings for the Saints as Isaac Petersilka was second (83) and Ben Biskupski tied for third (84) with Neillsville/Loyal's Nolan John.

Carter Grill shot a 93 to tie for seventh place and round out the scoring golfers for McDonell/Regis, who won the team competition with a 337 to finish well in front of Marshfield Columbus (389), Altoona (390) and Neillsville/Loyal (391) at the top.

Cadott was sixth with 408, one spot in front of Stanley-Boyd at 410 with tied with Colby for ninth with a 521.

Cole Sopiarz and Ethan Foldy each shot a 101 for the Hornets while Peter Weir and Sam Scheidler each shot a 103. Mason Felmlee shot a 96 to lead Stanley-Boyd, followed by a 100 from Isaac Brenner, 104 from Dominic Raffetto and a 110 by Sasha Nitz. Carter Tieman led Thorp with a 120 for Thorp. Zach Tieman finished with a 121, Austin Gosney ended with a 138 and Conner Tieman had a 142 for the Cards.

Baseball