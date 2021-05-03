 Skip to main content
Monday Prep Roundup: Biskupski earns medalist honors as McDonell/Regis boys golf wins Cloverbelt/Dairyland meet
Monday Prep Roundup

Monday Prep Roundup: Biskupski earns medalist honors as McDonell/Regis boys golf wins Cloverbelt/Dairyland meet

Ben Biskupski shot a 35 to earn medalist honors as the McDonell/Eau Claire Regis boys golf team finished in first place on Monday at the Cloverbelt/Dairyland golf meet at Lake Wissota Golf.

Biskupski finished three strokes ahead of Eleva-Strum's Nick Higley for the top spot. As a team the Saints shot a 169 to finish 20 strokes ahead of Eleva-Strum for first with Fall Creek third (192) and Cochrane-Fountain City fourth (194). 

Andrew Bauer finished in a three-way tie for third place with Altoona's Evan Moss and Fall Creek's Brock Laube with a 44 and Isaac Petersilka and Josh Brickner were tied for sixth at 45 to cap a strong scoring day for McDonell/Regis.

Cadott's Ethan Foldy carded a 47 to finish in a tie for 10th place, followed by Cole Sopiarz (48), Sam Scheidler (50) and Jack Ackley (52) for the Hornets as they were sixth (197).

Stanley-Boyd was eighth as a team (216) with Dominic Raffetto (48), Isaac Brenner (51), Mason Felmlee (53), Sasha Nitz and Ashton Mercier (64) scoring for the Orioles.

Connor and Zach Tieman led Thorp with a 58, followed by Carter Tieman at 68 and Jesse Windl scoring 75 as the Cardinals were 14th with 260.

Baseball

Bloomer 11, Somerset 1 (5 inn.)

At Bloomer, six runs in the first inning helped the Blackhawks defeat the Spartans.

Jay Ryder had two hits, two runs scored and two runs batted in, Jack Strand was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in and Connor Crane drove in two for the Blackhawks.

Strand went the distance for Bloomer and struck out eight in five innings of work.

Softball

Shell Lake 2, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 1

At Shell Lake, the Lakers edged the Knights in a nonconference matchup.

Izzy Clark struck out 14 with zero walks in 6.2 innings pitched in the circle for the Knights while driving in the long run of the game for Lake Holcombe/Cornell.

Kianna Kidder struck out 12 for Shell Lake.

Local Scoreboard: Tuesday, April 27
High-school

Local Scoreboard: Tuesday, April 27

Local box scores from Tuesday's baseball and softball games as Elk Mound and Boyceville baseball along with Bloomer, Lake Holcombe/Cornell, Thorp and Elk Mound softball were among local winners.

