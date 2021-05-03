Monday Prep Roundup: Biskupski earns medalist honors as McDonell/Regis boys golf wins Cloverbelt/Dairyland meet

Ben Biskupski shot a 35 to earn medalist honors as the McDonell/Eau Claire Regis boys golf team finished in first place on Monday at the Cloverbelt/Dairyland golf meet at Lake Wissota Golf.

Biskupski finished three strokes ahead of Eleva-Strum's Nick Higley for the top spot. As a team the Saints shot a 169 to finish 20 strokes ahead of Eleva-Strum for first with Fall Creek third (192) and Cochrane-Fountain City fourth (194).

Andrew Bauer finished in a three-way tie for third place with Altoona's Evan Moss and Fall Creek's Brock Laube with a 44 and Isaac Petersilka and Josh Brickner were tied for sixth at 45 to cap a strong scoring day for McDonell/Regis.

Cadott's Ethan Foldy carded a 47 to finish in a tie for 10th place, followed by Cole Sopiarz (48), Sam Scheidler (50) and Jack Ackley (52) for the Hornets as they were sixth (197).

Stanley-Boyd was eighth as a team (216) with Dominic Raffetto (48), Isaac Brenner (51), Mason Felmlee (53), Sasha Nitz and Ashton Mercier (64) scoring for the Orioles.

Connor and Zach Tieman led Thorp with a 58, followed by Carter Tieman at 68 and Jesse Windl scoring 75 as the Cardinals were 14th with 260.

Baseball

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}