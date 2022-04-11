Monday Prep Roundup: Bloomer baseball blanks Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

CHETEK — Jack Strand homered and drove in four runs while Jay Ryder tossed five scoreless innings as the Bloomer baseball team blanked Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 10-0 in five innings on Monday evening.

Strand homered, drove in four runs and stole a pair of bases for the Blackhawks (3-0). Keegan Yohnk drove in two runs and Marcus Harelstad scored two runs as the Blackhawks scored four runs in the first and third innings and two more in the fourth.

Ryder scattered three hits across five scoreless innings with nine strikeouts.

Somerset 14, McDonell 11

At Casper Park, the Spartans won a nonconference slugfest over the Macks.

Miles Flanagan had three hits and a run batted in for the Macks (0-2). Eddie Mittermeyer, Brendan Bersina, Carter Stelter and Keagan Galvez had two hits apiece for McDonell.

Tyler Hutter drove in five runs while Ben Myers and Kane Donnelly added two RBIs apiece for Somerset (2-0).

Augusta 10, Cadott 6

At Cadott, the Beavers scored the final nine runs of a nonconference win over the Hornets.

Warren Bowe finished 2-for-3 with a double and three runs batted in for the Hornets (0-1). Tristan Drier doubled and drove in two runs and Ryan Sonnentag scored twice for Cadott.

Softball

McDonell 15, Neillsville 5

At Neillsville, the offense came alive late for the Macks in a nonconference win.

Becca Baier was 4-for-5 with three runs scored, two doubles, a triple and four runs batted in for the Macks (1-0). Josie Witkowski had two doubles and three runs batted in, Morgan Wirtz was 2-for-4, Emma Stelter scored three runs and the trio of Aubrey Dorn, Abby Bresina and Grace Goettl had two runs scored apiece. Goettl and Isabel Hartmann each had to RBIs.

Katie Ruf struck out eight while allowing two earned runs in seven innings.

McDonell scored three runs in the fifth inning and six apiece in the sixth and seventh innings.

Altoona 3, Bloomer 2

At Altoona, the Railroaders scored a walkoff nonconference win over the Blackhawks.

Makenna Hilger was 2-for-4 with a run batted in and Delaney Zwiefelhofer drove in a run for Bloomer (1-2). Calley Olson struck out 13 batters in six innings to go with two earned runs allowed.

Thorp 14, Gilman 0 (5 inn.)

At Thorp, the Cardinals blanked the Pirates in a nonconference battle.

Alexa Hanson finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and a triple while driving in two runs and stealing two bases. Elizabeth Frankewicz was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI, Abby Schultze had two hits and scored three runs with two steals and Izzy Haas drove in a pair of runs for the Cardinals (1-1).

Trysta Leech struck out four batters in three innings for the win as the Cardinals scored seven runs in the fourth to break the game open.

Abby Chaplinski was 2-for-2 for the Pirates (0-1).

Girls Soccer

Chi-Hi 5, Stevens Point 0

At Dorais Field, the Cardinals blanked the Panthers in a nonconference win.

Haley Mason scored three goals for Chi-Hi (4-1) in the victory. Lizzy Dallas and Grace Ritzinger each had a goal while Mason, Dallas and Reagan Palichat had an assist each.

Mallory Colle had one save for the shutout.

Boys Golf

McDonell/Regis wins Cloverbelt meet in Bloomer

At Bloomer, McDonell/Regis earned a team win in a Cloverbelt meet at Bloomer Memorial Golf Course.

McDonell/Regis' Isaac Petersilka and Bloomer's Jonah Bleskacek tied for medalist honors, each shooting 39. Ben Biskupski, Carter Grill and Josh Brickner each carded a 42 to tie with Fall Creek's Jack Thomson for fourth place.

Bloomer's Alex Poirier shot a 41 to finish third, Jake Bleskacek finished with a 44 and Karsten Berghscored a 51 to round out the scorers for the home team as Bloomer was second as a team with 175.

Peter Weir shot a 47 to lead Cadott followed by Jacob Ackley (49), Sam Scheidler (50) and Ethan Foldy and Ben Schofield (52) as the Hornets were fourth in team scoring at 198.

