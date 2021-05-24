Monday Prep Roundup: Bloomer softball scores walk-off win over Fall Creek

BLOOMER — The Bloomer softball team scored once in the sixth to tie it before adding another in the seventh to win it on Monday in a 4-3 nonconference victory over Fall Creek.

Delaney Zwiefelhofer finished 2-for-3 with a solo home run for the Blackhawks. Tori Jenneman and Calley Olson were each 2-for-3 with Jenneman scoring twice and Olson driving in one. Karley Rada doubled and scored one run in support of Emily Kuehl in the circle as the pitcher struck out nine and walked none in allowing three earned runs in seven innings.

Sam Olson was 2-for-3 with a home run and double for the Crickets.

Track and Field

Bloomer wins four events at Fredrickson/Sonnentag invite

At Arcadia, the Blackhawks came home with four event titles.

The girls 800-meter relay team of Cicely Kiecker, Makaiah Kempe, Skylar Zwiefelhofer and Alexa Post won their race with a time of one minute, 57.62 seconds and Danielle Latz was victorious in the high jump with a top leap of 5-feet. The boys 3,200 relay team of Gavin Gehrig, Jaden Halom, Anders Michaelsen and Lucas Anderson won their race in 9:01.81 and Vaughn Zwiefelhofer finished at the top of the charts in the pole vault with a height off 11-6.