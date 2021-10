Monday Prep Roundup: Bloomer volleyball splits at Colfax triangular

COLFAX — The Bloomer volleyball team won once and lost once on Monday at a triangular hosted by Colfax.

The Blackhawks defeated the host Vikings (25-19, 25-15) and lost to Menomonie (24-26, 22-25) in two matchups.

Lexi Post had 10 kills for the Blackhawks (21-11) and Bella Seibel added nine. Paige Jacobs and Amelia Herrick had 14 and 13 assists, respectively, while Jacobs also had five aces and Leah Bleskacek added four.

Seibel also led the team with 11 digs.

Girls Tennis

Chi-Hi's season concludes at Division 1 sub-sectionals

At Menomonie, the Cardinals ended their season at Division 1 subsectionals.

Singles wrestlers Genevieve Brehmer (No. 1), Lilly Krenz (No. 2), Destiny Pichla (No. 3) and Izzy Runstrom (No. 4) and doubles teams of Ally Richardson and Lexxi Sullivan (No. 1), Emma Albert and Georgelle Benson (No. 2) and Grace Meinen and Maddie Hebert (No. 3) were defeated in opening round matchups.

