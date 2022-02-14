Monday Prep Roundup: Bowen scores 26 points as Lake Holcombe boys basketball edges Gilman

HOLCOMBE — Dylan Bowen scored 26 points to lead the Lake Holcombe boys basketball team in a 62-57 nonconference win over Gilman on Monday evening.

Bowen made three of his team's eight 3-pointers with Brendan Anders adding 19 points and five 3-pointers and Harley Schroeder scoring nine points in the win for the Chieftains (7-14).

Branden Ustianowski scored 19 points to lead Gilman (0-18) with Grady Kroeplin and Caleb Marion adding 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Girls Basketball

McDonell 76, Eleva-Strum 45

At Strum, the Macks pulled away to a nonconference win over the Cardinals.

Emily Cooper and Lauryn Deetz scored 16 points apiece for McDonell (19-3) and were joined in double figures by Aubrey Dorn with 15 points and Marley Hughes with 13 points. The Macks outscored the Cardinals by a 37-16 margin in the second half.

Paige Hanner had 17 points for Eleva-Strum (9-11).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0