Monday Prep Roundup: Cadott baseball earns first win of season by beating Spencer

CADOTT — The Cadott baseball team pounded out 12 hits and scored five runs in the fifth inning to help beat Spencer 8-5 on Monday for its first victory of the season.

Tristan Drier had three of his team's hits and drove in two runs for the Hornets (1-9). Ryan Sonnentag was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, Conner Roth had two hits and two runs scored, Warren Bowe was 2-for-3 with a double, triple and three runs batted in and Axel Tegels had two hits including a double in the victory.

Ethan West earned the win on the mound, striking out a pair while allowing four earned runs across five innings before Bowe struck out five in two innings to earn the save.

McDonell 7, Cadott 1

At Casper Park, four runs in the sixth inning helped the Macks pull away from the Orioles.

Aidan Misfeldt and Carter Stelter had two hits apiece for the Macks (4-7, 3-5). Misfeldt scored two runs and Stelter doubled in the victory. Keagan Galvez drove in two runs and Eddie Mittermeyer scored twice while stealing two bases. Brendan Bresina struck out eight while scattering four hits, one walk and one earned run across seven innings.

Logan Burzynski tripled and drove in a run for the Orioles (3-10, 2-7).

Softball

McDonell 16, Stanley-Boyd 1 (3 inn.)

At Casper Park, the Macks scored five runs in the first inning and 10 in the second of a Western Cloverbelt win over the Orioles.

Kait Ortmann and Josie Witkowski each homered for the Macks (9-4, 7-3). Witkowski was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and four runs batted in and Ortmann finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and four runs batted in. Becca Bauer and Aubrey Dorn had two hits each with Baier scoring three runs and Dorn doubling and scoring twice. Katie Ruf struck out six in three innings in the circle.

Emily Brenner had two hits including a leadoff home run for the Orioles (1-12, 1-9).

Boys Golf

Markert leads Chi-Hi at Rice Lake

At Rice Lake, Brody Markert shot a 45 to lead the Cardinals in a Big Rivers meet at Turtleback Golf Course.

Markert was one shot in front of Bryer Niblett, Carsten Reeg, Zach LeMay and Caden Kolinski who each shot a 46. As a team the Cardinals were seventh with a 183 as Eau Claire Memorial finished first with a 154.

Eau Claire Memorial's William Schlitz and River Falls' Matthew Marsollek each shot a 37 to finish tied for first individually.

Track and Field

Gilman's Tallier, Angell win twice in Edgar

At Edgar, Gracie Tallier and Bailey Angell each won two events at the Dr. H.A. Schulz Invitational.

Tallier won the 100-meter dash in 12.93 seconds and the 200 in 26.30. Angell swept the throw events by winning the shot put with a top toss of 39-feet, 8-inches and the discus in 106-04. Claire Drier was first in the 300 hurdles in 51.32 while also taking second in the long jump and fourth in the 100.

Branden Ustianowski and Quintin Franzen were second and fourth, respectively, in the boys 110 hurdles. The 400 throwers team of Gabe Brunner, Zack Marion, Caleb Marion and Branden Ustianowski took second while the 1,600 relay team of Braeden Person, Troy Duellman, Franzen and Brady McAlpine finished third. Bryce Chovan and Ustianowski were third and fourth, respectively, in the discus and Zack Marion took fourth in the shot put.

Edgar swept the boys (256) and girls (184) team championships with the Gilman girls taking fifth (72) and boys finishing sixth (42).

