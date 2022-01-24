Monday Prep Roundup: Cadott boys basketball tops Glenwood City

CADOTT — The Cadott boys basketball team jumped out to a 31-13 halftime lead on the way to a 57-42 nonconference win over Glenwood City on Monday evening.

Warren Bowe scored 14 points to lead the Hornets (5-11). Tegan Ritter added 13 points and Brodee Burish scored 10 points in the victory as the team hit six 3-pointers.

Drew Olson finished with 16 points for the Hilltoppers (3-9).

Neillsville 71, McDonell 58

At Neillsville, the Macks fell in a nonconference matchup.

Canan Huss led the way for McDonell (7-9) with 15 points followed by 12 points apiece by Eddie Mittermeyer and Grant Smiskey.

Mason Roenz led all scorers with 23 points for Neillsville (12-3).

Girls Basketball

Menomonie 71, Chi-Hi 32

At Menomonie, the Mustangs earned a Big Rivers win over the Cardinals.

Ava Reuter scored 13 points to lead the Cardinals (0-17, 0-8)

Emma Mommsen had a game-high 17 points for the Mustangs (14-3, 7-1).

Boys Hockey

Stevens Point 3, Chi-Hi 0

At Chippewa Area Ice Arena, the Panthers scored once in every period of a nonconference win.

Kade Smigaj, Cael Bolton and Lucca Weinkauf each scored for the Panthers (13-3).

Bridger Fixmer stopped 37 shots in net for the Cardinals (8-8-1).

