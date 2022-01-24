Monday Prep Roundup: Cadott boys basketball tops Glenwood City

The Cadott girls basketball team dealt Osseo-Fairchild its first defeat of the season on Tuesday in a 66-61 Western Cloverbelt Conference triumph. Lauryn Goettl had a game-high 30 points including four 3-pointers in the victory for the Hornets.
The Stanley-Boyd girls basketball team picked up its first Western Cloverbelt Conference win of the season Thursday and did so at a rival's expense, besting Cadott 63-41. Lily Hoel and Jessica Hazuga each scored 17 points for the Orioles.
The McDonell girls basketball team held off a late Bloomer rally for a 57-54 win on Saturday at McDonell, moving the Macks into a tie with Osseo-Fairchild atop the Western Cloverbelt Conference standings with five league games to go.
The Bloomer boys basketball team dealt Western Cloverbelt Conference leading Fall Creek its first league loss of the season Friday with a 47-38 victory. Domanyck Schwarzenberger had a team-high 13 points for the Blackhawks and Connor Crane added 11 points.
Carsen Hause scored the first 10 of his game-high 20 points early as the Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team bested Cadott 55-39 on Friday evening. The win moves the Orioles into a tie atop the Western Cloverbelt standings with Fall Creek.
Bridger Fixmer made 36 saves in net as the Chi-Hi boys hockey team earned a 1-0 shutout victory over Superior on Tuesday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. Mason Johnson's goal late in the first period was the lone score of the game for either team.
The Cadott wrestling team crowned three champions on Saturday as the Hornets earned a team championship at the Raider Challenge. Brayden Sonnentag, Tristan Drier and Gavin Tegels each won their respective weight classes to lead the way as the Hornets.