Monday Prep Roundup: Cadott girls basketball makes 12 3-pointers in win at Boyceville

BOYCEVILLE — The Cadott girls basketball team made 12 3-pointers spread between six different shooters on Monday evening in a 70-34 nonconference win at Boyceville.
Lauryn Goettl led all scorers with 22 points for the Hornets (12-2) and made two of her team's triples. Laken Ryan made a team-high three 3-pointers and had 17 pointers while Kasey Moldrem made two threes to finish with six points, Olivia Goodman made one as a part of her seven-point performance and Emma Kowalczyk and Brooklyn Hrdlicka each added one three in the win.
Rachael Montgomery scored 10 points for the Bulldogs (1-14).
Onalaska 34, Chi-Hi 31
At Onalaska, the Cardinals were edged by the Hilltoppers in a nonconference battle.
Hanna Salter led all scorers with 11 points including three 3-pointers for the Cardinals (0-14).
Emma Breidenbach scored eight points for the the Hilltoppers (8-9).
David Hughes pinned his way to a championship at 126 pounds on Saturday for the Chi-Hi wrestling team at the program's home invitational. Chi-Hi's Connor Bruhn and Stanley-Boyd's Breckin Burzynski and Troy Trevino each finished second in their respective classes.
The Lake Holcombe boys basketball team outscored Cornell by a 37-29 margin in the second half to pick up a 63-54 East Lakeland Conference victory on Friday evening. Dylan Bowen led the Chieftains with 22 points including six of his team's 3-pointers while Sam Ewer scored a season-high 16 points and Colton Minnick chipped in with 12.
Brooke Lechleitner led all scorers with 20 points while Emma Lechleitner added 13 points and Justine Kane scored 11 as the Lake Holcombe girls basketball team ended a three-game losing streak Friday with a 57-33 win at Cornell.