Monday Prep Roundup: Cadott girls basketball makes 12 3-pointers in win at Boyceville

BOYCEVILLE — The Cadott girls basketball team made 12 3-pointers spread between six different shooters on Monday evening in a 70-34 nonconference win at Boyceville.

Lauryn Goettl led all scorers with 22 points for the Hornets (12-2) and made two of her team's triples. Laken Ryan made a team-high three 3-pointers and had 17 pointers while Kasey Moldrem made two threes to finish with six points, Olivia Goodman made one as a part of her seven-point performance and Emma Kowalczyk and Brooklyn Hrdlicka each added one three in the win.

Rachael Montgomery scored 10 points for the Bulldogs (1-14).

Onalaska 34, Chi-Hi 31

At Onalaska, the Cardinals were edged by the Hilltoppers in a nonconference battle.

Hanna Salter led all scorers with 11 points including three 3-pointers for the Cardinals (0-14).

Emma Breidenbach scored eight points for the the Hilltoppers (8-9).

Boys Basketball

Fall Creek 68, McDonell 60

At McDonell, the Crickets overcame a 17-point halftime deficit to stay unbeaten in Western Cloverbelt competition.

Canan Huss led the Macks (6-7, 4-3) with 20 points, followed by 15 points from Aidan Misfeldt and 11 for Eddie Mittermeyer.

Bo Vollrath scored a game-high 25 points for the Crickets (11-1, 7-0) including 21 in the second half as Fall Creek outscored the Macks 48-23 in the final 18 minutes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0