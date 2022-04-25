Monday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi softball tops Marshfield, stays unbeaten

The Chi-Hi softball team remained unbeaten on the young season by earning a 6-1 nonconference win over Marshfield in a sectional final rematch on Monday evening at Casper Park.

Madyson Baker had three hits and one run batted in to lead the Cardinals (11-0). Paige Steinmetz had a three-run triple and Mykle Buhrow had two hits including a double and scored a run. Makenna Johnston and Olivia Sanborn each drove in a run.

Hannah Aldrich struck out eight while scattering eight hits and one walk across seven innings with one earned run.

Baseball

McDonell 10, Osseo-Fairchild 5

At Osseo, the Macks earned their first victory of the season with a Western Cloverbelt triumph over the Thunder.

Carter Stelter finished 2-for-3 with two runs, one double and three runs batted in for the Macks (1-3, 1-1). Ethan Goulet had two hits and scored a run and Eddie Mittermeyer drove in a pair of runs.

Mittermeyer also earned the win on the mound, striking out seven while allowing five runs (one earned) in five innings.

Thorp 13, Stanley-Boyd 3

At Thorp, nine runs in the first inning sparked the Cardinals to a Western Cloverbelt win over the Orioles.

Aiden Rosemeyer went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two runs scored and five runs batted in for the Cardinals (3-1, 2-0). Rosemeyer also allowed two run unearned runs in three innings while striking out four batters for the win. Ashton Kroeplin had two hits and two walks while scoring three runs and Gavin Boie drove in two runs.

Logan Burzynski had a hit, run batted in and stolen base for the Orioles (1-4, 0-2).

Girls Soccer

Regis/McDonell 3, Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia 2

At Eau Claire, Regis/McDonell edged Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia in a Mid-Western Wisconsin Conference matchup.

Lexi Ridenour scored two goals and Colleen Callaghan added another in the win for Regis/McDonell (6-2, 5-1). Samantha Schaffer and Annabelle Schroeder each had an assist.

Saige Peterson scored two goals for Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia (4-1, 3-1).

Boys Golf

Chi-Hi's Reeg ties for 10th

At River Falls, Carsten Reeg led the Cardinals at a Big Rivers meet at River Falls Golf Course.

Reeg shot a 42 to tie for 10th place to lead Chi-Hi. Zach LeMay shot a 45, Brody Markert finished with a 47 and Bryer Niblett and Caden Kolinski each shot a 53 to round out the scoring for the Cards.

As a team Chi-Hi finished in eighth place with a 187 as Eau Claire Memorial (158) bested River Falls (164) for first place. Eau Claire Memorial's Will Schlitz shot a 35 to earn medalist honors.

