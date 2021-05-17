Monday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi takes singles matchup in defeat to Marshfield

The Chi-Hi boys tennis team won one singles matchup in a dual defeat to Marshfield on Monday afternoon at Chi-Hi.
Sean Martin earned the victory at No. 1 singles for the Cardinals with his 6-2, 6-1 win over Marshfield's Ryan Paulman.
No. 4 singles Austin Schultz was defeated by Brian Fay 0-6, 1-6 while the Chi-Hi No. 3 doubles team of Jacob Harvey and Ryan Santo fell 0-6, 0-6.
Baseball
McDonell 13, Osseo-Fairchild 12
At Casper Park, the Macks outlasted the Thunder in a Western Cloverbelt Conference slugfest.
Noah Hanson was 2-for-5 with two runs batted and Eddie Mittermeyer was 2-for-3 with a double and three runs batted in to lead the Macks. Chase Berg and Keegan Galvez each had two hits and drove in a run. Galvez picked up the win in relief, allowing zero earned runs in three innings with a pair of strikeouts. Hanson pitched the final out for the save.
McDonell scored in each of the first five innings including six runs in the bottom of the fifth to answer Osseo-Fairchild's five-run top of the fifth.
Athens 22, Cadott 2 (5 inn.)
At Athens, the Hornets were no hit in a nonconference defeat.
The Hornets drew five walks and Conner Roth plated one run for the Hornets. Athens scored at least four runs in each of the first four innings.
Thorp/Gilman 6, Rib Lake 3
At Rib Lake, Thorp/Gilman doubled up the Redmen for a nonconference win.
Softball
McDonell 14, Marshfield Columbus 4
At Marshfield, the Macks earned a nonconference win over the Dons.
Cadott 9, Athens 3
At Athens, the Hornets scored nine of the final 10 runs to earn a nonconference win.
Calli Bremness was 3-for-3 with three runs scored, a double and one run scored for Cadott. Morgan Moldrem doubled and drove in one run.
Siarra Hart was 2-for-3 for Athens.
Neillsville 17, Stanley-Boyd 3 (6 inn.)
At Stanley, the Orioles fell in nonconference action.
Monica Derks and Ashly Zastrow each doubled while Monica and McKenzie Derks and Alexa Liszewski each drove in one run.
Greenwood/Loyal 8, Gilman 7
At Gilman, the Pirates were edged in an Eastern Cloverbelt matchup.