Monday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi takes singles matchup in defeat to Marshfield

The Chi-Hi boys tennis team won one singles matchup in a dual defeat to Marshfield on Monday afternoon at Chi-Hi.

Sean Martin earned the victory at No. 1 singles for the Cardinals with his 6-2, 6-1 win over Marshfield's Ryan Paulman.

No. 4 singles Austin Schultz was defeated by Brian Fay 0-6, 1-6 while the Chi-Hi No. 3 doubles team of Jacob Harvey and Ryan Santo fell 0-6, 0-6.

Baseball

McDonell 13, Osseo-Fairchild 12

At Casper Park, the Macks outlasted the Thunder in a Western Cloverbelt Conference slugfest.

Noah Hanson was 2-for-5 with two runs batted and Eddie Mittermeyer was 2-for-3 with a double and three runs batted in to lead the Macks. Chase Berg and Keegan Galvez each had two hits and drove in a run. Galvez picked up the win in relief, allowing zero earned runs in three innings with a pair of strikeouts. Hanson pitched the final out for the save.

McDonell scored in each of the first five innings including six runs in the bottom of the fifth to answer Osseo-Fairchild's five-run top of the fifth.

Athens 22, Cadott 2 (5 inn.)