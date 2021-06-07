Monday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Sandvig wins four track and field events at Big Rivers Conference Championships

At Bloomer, a seven-run fifth inning helped the Blackhawks earn a nonconference win over the Pirates.

Calley Olson homered and drove in three to lead the Bloomer offense. Tori Jenneman, Kylee Sedlacek and Emily Kuehl each drove in two runs as Kuehl doubled and Jenneman tripled for the Blackhawks (23-2).

Kuehl allowed two unearned runs in four innings while striking out five in the circle.

Cadott 7, Stanley-Boyd 4

At Cadott, a walk-off grand slam by Makenna Barone pushed the Hornets by the Orioles in a Western Cloverbelt matchup.

Calli Bremness was 2-for-4 with a double and Morgan Moldrem had two hits and one run batted in for the Hornets (10-10, 8-6), who trailed 4-2 after five innings before scoring once in the sixth and four in the seventh. Barone struck out nine in seven innings, working around seven hits and seven walks to earn the win.

Emme Felmlee, Diana Nitz and Monica Derks each had an RBI for the Orioles (3-16, 2-12).

Baseball

Cadott 3, Stanley-Boyd 1

At Cadott, the Hornets scored twice in the fifth to untie the game on the way to a Western Cloverbelt win.