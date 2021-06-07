Monday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Sandvig wins four track and field events at Big Rivers Conference Championships

HUDSON — Brooklyn Sandvig capped a dominant track and field regular season with another dominant performance on Monday at the Big Rivers Conference Championships, winning four events as the sophomore was victorious in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dash races as well as the long jump.
Sandvig set the pace in the 100 with a time of 12.14 seconds, the 200 in 25.07 and the 400 in 55.70 while winning the long jump with a top leap of 17-feet, 1.25-inches.
The sophomore broke three Big Rivers Conference and three school records en route to her victories.
Jazmine Johnson finished second for the Cardinals in the 100 hurdles and was fifth in the 300 hurdles. Megan Ludy and Natalie Schueller were second and fifth, respectively, in the pole vault.
The 3,200 relay team of Jordan Chen, Ireland McQuillan, Clare Matott and Hannah Golden finished fourth while the 400 relay (Riley Hinke, Megan Ludy, Madison Hunt and Emma-Lyn Stephenson) and 1,600 relay (Lydia Fish, Stephenson, Johnson, Ella Spitz) were each fifth. As a team the Chi-Hi girls were fourth with 86 points as Hudson (184.5) and River Falls (11) earned the top spots.
Dorian Anderson won his four boys wheelchair events for Chi-Hi, taking first in the 100 (21.14), 400 (1:19.03), 1,600 (5:40.85) and shot put (17-1.5).
Brayden Warwick swept the boys hurdles events, winning the 110 race in 15.78 with Solomon Mason fourth and the 300 event in 41.97 as Mason took fifth.
The boys 3,200 relay team of Benjamin Cihasky, Logan Scott, Noah McGivern and Ryan Beranek finished in the runner-up spot while the 1,600 relay team of Ethan Faschingbauer, Warwick, Scott and Christian Crumbaker was third. Kansas Smith and Crumbaker were third and fifth, respectively, in the triple jump.
Lukas Wagner was fourth in the 1,600 and fifth in the 3,200 while Smith was fourth in the high jump and the 800 relay team of Samuel Peterson, Landon Iverson, Gabe Vargas and Smith came home fifth.
The Menomonie boys finished first as a team with 179.5 points as the Cardinals were fourth (102).
Softball
Chi-Hi 19, River Falls 0 (3 inn.)
At River Falls, the Cardinals crushed the Wildcats in a Big Rivers matchup.
Makenna Johnston, Hannah Aldrich and Paige Steinmetz had two hits apiece for the Cardinals (18-3, 10-0) as Johnston scored three runs and drove in three, Steinmetz plated three runs and tripled and Aldrich drove in one. Camryn Fjelstad had a team-best five runs batted in and a double and Emme Berg drove in two as the Cardinals scored 15 runs in the third inning.
Aldrich tossed three hitless innings with three strikeouts and a walk to earn the win.
Bloomer 13, Grantsburg 2 (5 inn.)
At Bloomer, a seven-run fifth inning helped the Blackhawks earn a nonconference win over the Pirates.
Calley Olson homered and drove in three to lead the Bloomer offense. Tori Jenneman, Kylee Sedlacek and Emily Kuehl each drove in two runs as Kuehl doubled and Jenneman tripled for the Blackhawks (23-2).
Kuehl allowed two unearned runs in four innings while striking out five in the circle.
Cadott 7, Stanley-Boyd 4
At Cadott, a walk-off grand slam by Makenna Barone pushed the Hornets by the Orioles in a Western Cloverbelt matchup.
Calli Bremness was 2-for-4 with a double and Morgan Moldrem had two hits and one run batted in for the Hornets (10-10, 8-6), who trailed 4-2 after five innings before scoring once in the sixth and four in the seventh. Barone struck out nine in seven innings, working around seven hits and seven walks to earn the win.
Emme Felmlee, Diana Nitz and Monica Derks each had an RBI for the Orioles (3-16, 2-12).
Baseball
Cadott 3, Stanley-Boyd 1
At Cadott, the Hornets scored twice in the fifth to untie the game on the way to a Western Cloverbelt win.
Tristan Drier had two hits including a double and scored twice for Cadott (3-14, 2-12) while Gavin Tegels doubled and Dylan Davis drove in two. Nelson Wahl pitched 3.1 innings of scoreless relief and struck out five to earn the win for the Hornets.
Tyler Krizan drove in a run and Carter Vait doubled for the Orioles (3-13, 3-11), who scored in the top of the first inning.