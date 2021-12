Monday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Spaeth first all-around at Hudson triangular

HUDSON — Chi-Hi's Ella Spaeth finished first all-around for the Cardinal gymnastics team on Monday evening at a Big Rivers Conference triangular.

Spaeth finished third or better in each event, led by a victory on the uneven bars (7.175). She was also second on the vault (8.8) and in the floor exercise (8.675) and third on the balance beam (8.35).

Ava Krista finished sixth in the floor exercise and seventh on the vault, Isabella Biederman was eighth on the vault and 10th all-around while Riley Hinke finished eighth all around led by ninth-place finishes on the bars and in the floor exercise.

Emily Pomietlo finished eighth on the beam and tenth on the vault and Audrianna Whitcome was 10th on the beam for the Cardinals as the team finished third with 124.225 points. Menomonie won the meet with a 129.525 and Hudson was second at 128.325.

Greenwood 49, Cornell 45

At Cornell, the Indians edged the Chiefs in a nonconference battle.

Bentley Spangler led Cornell (0-8) with 14 points and was joined in double figures by 11 points from Blake Anders with Dylan Bowe adding eight points.

Ryver Glenn scored 13 points in the second half to lead Greenwood (2-5).

