Monday Prep Roundup: Krista nets first-period hat trick for Chi-Hi boys hockey in rout of Onalaska/La Crosse

The Chi-Hi boys hockey team scored six goals in the opening period of a 9-2 nonconference win over Onalaska/La Crosse on Monday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
Owen Krista had a monster game in the win for the Cardinals (10-9-1) with a hat trick in the first period to go with two assists. Krista scored 22 seconds into the game before adding to more goals in the first as the Cards raced out to a 6-1 lead after on period.
Ben Carlson added two goals and three assists while Jack Bowe scored twice and assisted on another.
Mason Johnson and Jackson Hoem also scored with Carsten Reeg assisting on three goals and Drew Bowe helping out on two.
Zach LeMay stopped 28 shots in net for the victory.
Colin Comeau scored twice for Onalaska/La Crosse (6-13).
Girls Basketball
Cadott 60, Whitehall 44
At Cadott, a big night from Elly Eiler helped the Hornets in a nonconference win over the Norse.
