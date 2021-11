Monday Prep Roundup: Ladysmith girls basketball pulls away from Bloomer

LADYSMITH — The Bloomer girls basketball team jumped out to a 26-20 lead before Ladysmith outscored the Blackhawks 32-14 in the second half of a 52-40 nonconference win for the Lumberjills.

Danielle Latz led the way for Bloomer (1-2) with 11 points and added eight rebounds. Karissa Petska and Brooklyn Sarauer each scored eight points with Sarauer pulling down seven rebounds.

Raemalee Smith had a game-high 26 points for Ladysmith (3-1) with five steals and three rebounds in the win.

Boys Basketball

Eau Claire Immanuel 60, New Auburn 25

At New Auburn, the Lancers bested the Trojans in a nonconference game.

Matt Elmhorst scored eight points and Ethan Lotts added six points for New Auburn (0-1).

Britten Ratz led all scorers with 20 points and Daniel Hein chipped in with 14 points for the Lancers (2-0).

