Monday Prep Roundup: McDonell baseball outlasts Osseo-Fairchild

The McDonell baseball team outlasted Osseo-Fairchild 13-12 on Monday in a Western Cloverbelt Conference slugfest at Casper Park.

Noah Hanson was 2-for-5 with two runs batted and Eddie Mittermeyer was 2-for-3 with a double and three runs batted in to lead the Macks. Chase Berg and Keegan Galvez each had two hits and drove in a run. Galvez picked up the win in relief, allowing zero earned runs in three innings with a pair of strikeouts. Hanson pitched the final out for the save.

McDonell scored in each of the first five innings including six runs in the bottom of the fifth to answer Osseo-Fairchild's five-run top of the fifth.

Athens 22, Cadott 2 (5 inn.)

At Athens, the Hornets were no hit in a nonconference defeat.

The Hornets drew five walks and Conner Roth plated one run for the Hornets. Athens scored at least four runs in each of the first four innings.

Softball

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cadott 9, Athens 3

At Athens, the Hornets scored nine of the final 10 runs to earn a nonconference win.