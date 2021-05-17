 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday Prep Roundup: McDonell baseball outlasts Osseo-Fairchild
top story
Monday Prep Roundup

Monday Prep Roundup: McDonell baseball outlasts Osseo-Fairchild

{{featured_button_text}}

The McDonell baseball team outlasted Osseo-Fairchild 13-12 on Monday in a Western Cloverbelt Conference slugfest at Casper Park.

Noah Hanson was 2-for-5 with two runs batted and Eddie Mittermeyer was 2-for-3 with a double and three runs batted in to lead the Macks. Chase Berg and Keegan Galvez each had two hits and drove in a run. Galvez picked up the win in relief, allowing zero earned runs in three innings with a pair of strikeouts. Hanson pitched the final out for the save.

McDonell scored in each of the first five innings including six runs in the bottom of the fifth to answer Osseo-Fairchild's five-run top of the fifth.

Athens 22, Cadott 2 (5 inn.)

At Athens, the Hornets were no hit in a nonconference defeat.

The Hornets drew five walks and Conner Roth plated one run for the Hornets. Athens scored at least four runs in each of the first four innings.

Softball

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Cadott 9, Athens 3

At Athens, the Hornets scored nine of the final 10 runs to earn a nonconference win.

Calli Bremness was 3-for-3 with three runs scored, a double and one run scored for Cadott. Morgan Moldrem doubled and drove in one run.

Siarra Hart was 2-for-3 for Athens.

Neillsville 17, Stanley-Boyd 3 (6 inn.)

At Stanley, the Orioles fell in nonconference action.

Monica Derks and Ashly Zastrow each doubled while Monica and McKenzie Derks and Alexa Liszewski each drove in one run.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Derek Gebhard describes his winning goal for Forward Madison FC

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News