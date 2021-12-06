Monday Prep Roundup: New Auburn girls basketball earns nonconference win over Gilmanton

NEW AUBURN — Morgan Berg led all scorers with 21 points to lead the New Auburn girls basketball team in a 42-34 nonconference victory over Gilmanton on Monday evening.

Berg scored 13 points in the first half as the Trojans (3-2) jumped out to a 21-14 lead before adding eight in the second half. Katie Reimer scored eight points in the victory for New Auburn.

Keannah Bloom had 15 points for Gilmanton (2-2).

Boys Basketball

Flambeau 63, Cadott 52

At Cadott, the Falcons flew past the Hornets in a nonconference contest.

Tegan Ritter led the way for Cadott (1-2) with 19 points.

Harley Opachan had a big night in the win for Flambeau (2-0) with 31 points including five 3-pointers.

Gilmanton 61, New Auburn 57

At New Auburn, the Trojans battled back in the second half before falling in a nonconference matchup.

Matt Elmhorst had 13 points for the Trojans and was one of four New Auburn (2-2) players in double figures, joined by Triton Robey and Ethan Lotts with 12 points apiece and Andrew Gotham with 10.

Hunter Guenther and Carson Rieck had 17 points each for Gilmanton (1-3), who led 30-16 at halftime before New Auburn rallied.

