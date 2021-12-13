 Skip to main content
Monday Prep Roundup

Monday Prep Roundup: Sarauer, Faschingbauer lead Bloomer girls basketball in win over Eau Claire Regis

Brooklyn Sarauer

Sarauer

BLOOMER — Brooklyn Sarauer and Madison Faschingbauer combined for half the scoring for the Bloomer girls basketball team in a 50-47 Western Cloverbelt win over Eau Claire Regis on Monday evening.

Sarauer led the way for the Blackhawks (3-3, 2-1) with 13 points to go with six rebounds while Faschingbauer was close behind with 12 points and pulled down four boards. Cierra Seibel added seven points, five rebounds and four assists to help Bloomer get back to the .500 mark on the young season.

Ava Highman scored a game-high 15 points for the Ramblers while pulling down 11 rebounds and making three of her team's 3-pointers. Makenna Rohrscheib added 16 points for Regis.

