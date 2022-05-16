Monday Prep Roundup: Stanley-Boyd softball routs Eau Claire Regis

STANLEY — The Stanley-Boyd softball team pounded 16 hits and scored 18 runs in an 18-7 victory over Eau Claire Regis on Monday evening.

Emme Felmlee and Mallory Eslinger each had three hits to lead the Orioles (2-15, 2-12). Felmlee was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a double and five runs batted in while Eslinger finished 3-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in. Sierra Close and Tina Benson each had two hits and three runs scored with Benson driving in two runs. Emily Brenner and Aaliyah Allard had two runs batted in each as the Orioles opened the game with 11 runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Abby Reynolds struck out four in three and two thirds inning pitched to pick up the win in the circle.

Athens 9, Cadott 5

At Athens, the Bluejays earned a nonconference win over the Hornets.

Elly Eiler and Morgan Moldrem each had two hits with Eiler, Lauryn Goettl and Eva Enestvedt driving in one run each for Cadott (8-8).

Siarra Hart was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three runs batted in at the plate while striking out six in seven innings for the win in the circle for the Bluejays (12-4).

Edgar 1, Thorp 0

At Thorp, the Wildcats blanked the Cardinals.

Izzy Haas had the lone hit for the Cards (8-10). Trysta Leech struck out seven in seven innings pitched and allowed five hits and one earned run for Thorp.

Makayla Wirkus struck out 17 batters for Edgar (11-6).

Baseball

Bloomer 11, Somerset 5

At Somerset, the Blackhawks scored nine runs in the first three innings of a win over the Spartans.

Marcus Harelstad, Jay Ryder, Keegan Yohnk, Jack Strand, Connor Crane and Gabriel Prince each had two hits for Bloomer (15-2). Yohnk, Strand and Crane drove in three runs apiece and Ryder also pitched into the sixth inning with six strikeouts to earn the victory.

Cadott 8, Osseo-Fairchild 6

At Cadott, the Hornets held off a late charge to beat the Thunder.

Warren Bowe struck out 12 batters in five and two thirds innings pitched to pick up the win for Cadott (3-10, 2-8). Tristan Drier had two hits and an RBI, Parker Davis drove in two and Ethan West doubled and scored a run.

