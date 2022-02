Monday Prep Roundup: Thorp boys basketball tops Colfax

THORP — The Thorp boys basketball team earned a 53-44 nonconference victory over Colfax on Monday evening.

Aiden Rosemeyer scored a team-high 18 points for the Cardinals (6-13). Brady Stewart and Ryan Raether added eight and seven points, respectively, for Thorp as the Cards jumped out to a 32-22 halftime lead.

Elijah Entzminger led all scorers with 19 points for the Vikings (7-10).

Bruce 97, Lake Holcombe 43

At Bruce, the Red Raiders bested the Chieftains in an East Lakeland contest.

Brendan Anders scored 15 points for Lake Holcombe (6-13, 6-7) and was joined in double figures by Harley Schroeder with 13 points and Dylan Bowen scoring 10.

Mathew Popowich had a game-high 24 points for the Red Raiders (14-5, 11-2).

Rib Lake 65, Gilman 25

At Gilman, the Redmen routed the Pirates in a nonconference matchup.

Grady Kroeplin scored eight points for Gilman (0-16).

Logan Blomberg finished with 19 points for Rib Lake (4-13).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0