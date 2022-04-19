Monday Prep Roundup: Thorp's Leech tosses four-inning no-hitter as Cardinals softball blanks Eau Claire Regis

EAU CLAIRE — Thorp senior pitcher Trysta Leech tossed four no-hit innings as the Cardinals picked up a 19-0 Western Cloverbelt victory over Eau Claire Regis on Monday evening.

Leech struck out eight batters and walked none for the Cardinals (2-1, 1-0). The senior hit Eau Claire Regis' Riley Kostka with a pitch to start the game but set down the final 12 batters of the contest and got plenty of run support as the Cardinals scored seven runs in the second and third innings and five in the fourth.

Megan Drost was 4-for-4 with a home run and four runs batted in, Ava Teclaw had a double and triple with four RBIs, Abby Schultze doubles and drove in three and Jolene Windl had two hits, two runs batted in and two runs scored. Izzy Haas drew four walks, stole three bases and scored three times in the win for the Cardinals.

Baseball

Eau Claire Regis 18, Stanley-Boyd 0 (5 inn.)

At Eau Claire, the Ramblers scored 11 runs in the first inning of a Western Cloverbelt win over the Orioles.

Logan Burzynski was 2-for-2 with a stolen base for the Orioles (1-2).

Cooper Dykes led the charge on offense for the Ramblers with four hits, four runs batted in, three runs scored and two walks. Sam Knickerbocker and Mason Kostka had three hits each and combined for second runs batted in while Caden Weber added three RBIs of his own for the Ramblers (4-0, 1-0).

Patrick Callagan struck out six over five scoreless innings for the win on the mound.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0