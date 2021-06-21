Monday Prep Softball Sectional Roundup: Chi-Hi outlasts Hudson in slugfest, plays for trip to state on Wednesday

HUDSON — The Chi-Hi softball team scored a combined eight runs in the first three innings to help the Cardinals outlast Hudson 10-9 on Monday afternoon in a Division 1 sectional semifinal slugfest.

The Cardinals advance to host Marshfield on Wednesday with a trip to next week's state tournament on the line.

Chi-Hi (23-5) never trailed in the win, but went back-and-forth with the Raiders in the third matchup of the season between the teams after Hudson (15-2) earned two victories in the regular season by a combined three runs. Monday's matchup was another close game but of a different kind as the runs came early and often between the two Big Rivers squads.

Basia Olson blasted a grand slam in the top of the first inning to stake the Cardinals to a 4-0 lead before the Raiders had a chance to bat. But Hudson responded with four runs of its own to respond and set the tone for a game that featured a combined 22 hits and scoring in six of the seven innings. Two runs in the second and third innings helped the Cardinals take an 8-5 lead after the third but the Raiders got within one twice, first with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings before the teams traded two-run efforts in the sixth.