Monday Prep Track and Field Division 1 and 2 Regional Roundup: Bloomer wins three championships at home regional

The Chi-Hi girls tied Menomonie for fifth with 73 points while the Chi-Hi boys were fifth with 68 points. The Hudson girls (177.5) and New Richmond boys (149.5) were first in their respective team standings.

Stanley-Boyd boys win Division 2 team title

At Medford, the Oriole boys took home a Division 2 regional championship on the back of many strong performances.

Cooper Nichols won the 200 in 23.81, was second in the 400 and third in the pole vault to lead the Orioles as Stanley-Boyd finished with 107.33 points to top Lakeland (95) and Northland Pines (94.33) for first. Mike Karlen (long jump), Peter Nulph (discus) and the 3,200 relay team of Reece Trunkel, Troy Trevino, Lukas Milas and Zachary Haas were each third while Travis Christoph (pole vault), Nic Schmelzer (110 hurdles), Carsen Hause (300 hurdles), Karlen (triple jump) and the 400 relay unit of Karlen, Brady Potaczek, Blake Mellor and Landon Karlen were each fourth to advance. Aydden Marten (110 and 300 hurdles), Landon Karlen (100), Hause (high jump) and the 800 relay of Mellor, Jake Schneider, Bo Chwala and Trunkel were each fifth.