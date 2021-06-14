Monday Prep Track and Field Division 1 and 2 Regional Roundup: Bloomer wins three championships at home regional

BLOOMER — The Bloomer track and field team won three Division 2 regional championships in leading a bevy of Blackhawks to Thursday's sectionals with strong finishes Monday at a regional hosted by Bloomer.
The Bloomer boys team won two regional titles as Vaughn Zwiefelhofer finished first in the pole vault with a height of 12-feet, 6-inches while the 3,200-meter relay team of Jaden Halom, Gavin Gehrig, Anders Michaelsen and Lucas Anderson won their race in eight minutes, 51.99 seconds.
Danielle Latz was victorious in the high jump for the girls team at a height of 5-2 with teammate Grace Anderson finishing fourth to advance as well.
Gehrig (800) and Zwiefelhofer (long jump) finished runner-up in their respective races while Halom was third in the 300 hurdles. Anderson (1,600), Halom (high jump) and the 1,600 relay team of Mason Rubenzer, Halom, Anderson and Gehrig were each fourth to grab the final position to advance to sectionals on Thursday in Osceola. Anderson was fifth in the pole vault, missing out on qualifying for sectionals in the event by one spot.
Alexa Post finished second in the 300 hurdles and was also a part of two runner-up relays as Cicely Kiecker, Jensyn Skaar, Skylar Zwiefelhofer in the 400 relay and Kiecker, Makaiah Kempe, Zwiefelhofer and Post in the 800 relay advanced. Post finished third in the long jump while Latz and Isabel Rubenzer were third and fourth, respectively, in the triple jump. Skaar (100), Kiecker (pole vault) and the 1,600 relay team of Rubenzer, Latz, Lillian Kuske and Joelle Mcmanus were fourth and are moving on while Kempe (200), Kylie Culver (3,200) and Lauren Ruff (100 hurdles) earned fifth-place finishes in their respective events.
The Bloomer boys were third as a team with 97 points and the girls were sixth with 77 points as Prescott (162) and St. Croix Central (147) were first in the boys and girls standings, respectively.
Chi-Hi's Sandvig wins four Division 1 titles
At Hudson, Brooklyn Sandvig finished first in all four of her events for the Cardinals at a Division 1 regional.
Sandvig finished first in the 100 (12.01), 200 (26.35), 400 (58.86) and long jump (17-8) in a dominant performance for the Cardinals. Brayden Warwick also swept the boys hurdles events with wins in the 110 (15.50) and 300 (41.68) events.
Megan Ludy and Natalie Schueller were second and fourth, respectively, in the pole vault while Jazmine Johnson was third in the 300 hurdles to advances to Thursday's sectional at D.C. Everest for the Chi-Hi girls. Johnson was fifth in the 110 hurdles and Ella Spitz finished fifth in the 1,600.
The boys 3,200 relay team of Logan Scott, Benjamin Cihasky, Ryan Beranek and Noah McGivern is moving on with a third-place finish while fourths for Ryan Beranek (800), Iverson Beckwith (pole vault), Christian Crumbaker (long jump) and the 1,600 relay team of Ethan Faschingbauer, Gabe Vargas, Scott and Warwick) have those competitors qualifying for sectionals. Lukas Wagner (3,200) and the 800 relay team of Vargas, Faschingbauer, Samuel Peterson and Landon Iverson each were fifth.
The Chi-Hi girls tied Menomonie for fifth with 73 points while the Chi-Hi boys were fifth with 68 points. The Hudson girls (177.5) and New Richmond boys (149.5) were first in their respective team standings.
Stanley-Boyd boys win Division 2 team title
At Medford, the Oriole boys took home a Division 2 regional championship on the back of many strong performances.
Cooper Nichols won the 200 in 23.81, was second in the 400 and third in the pole vault to lead the Orioles as Stanley-Boyd finished with 107.33 points to top Lakeland (95) and Northland Pines (94.33) for first. Mike Karlen (long jump), Peter Nulph (discus) and the 3,200 relay team of Reece Trunkel, Troy Trevino, Lukas Milas and Zachary Haas were each third while Travis Christoph (pole vault), Nic Schmelzer (110 hurdles), Carsen Hause (300 hurdles), Karlen (triple jump) and the 400 relay unit of Karlen, Brady Potaczek, Blake Mellor and Landon Karlen were each fourth to advance. Aydden Marten (110 and 300 hurdles), Landon Karlen (100), Hause (high jump) and the 800 relay of Mellor, Jake Schneider, Bo Chwala and Trunkel were each fifth.
Teagen Becker (high jump) and Jade Fredrickson (300 hurdles) were each second to lead the Oriole girls. Fredrickson was also third in the 100, Leslie Derks was third in the 1,600 and took fourth in the 3,200, Kailyn Schillinger came home third in the pole vault and the 800 relay team of Janelle Schesel, Maralyn Boettcher, Derks and Fredrickson was third. Schesel (400) and the 3,200 relay team of Liberty Simon, Daisy Dorn, Alivia Vircks and Olivia Osvold were each fourth. The 800 relay team of Brooklyn Vircks, Hannah Hause, Alivia Vircks and Becker was fifth as the Oriole girls scored 76 points to finish fifth with Mosinee (126) winning.