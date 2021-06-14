Monday Prep Track and Field Division 3 Regional Roundup: Cadott boys win four events en route to team championship

CADOTT — The Cadott boys track and field team won four events and finished second in four more to earn a Division 3 regional team championship on Monday afternoon at home.
Cadott finished with 127 team points to take the top spot, well in front of Ladysmith (74) and Athens (70) at the team standings with Gilman fourth (67.5), Lake Holcombe/Cornell sixth (52.5) and Thorp 11th (10).
Peter Weir won two events to lead the Cadott boys as he finished first in the 3,200-meter run in 11 minutes, 6.84 seconds and was also tops in the 300 hurdles in 44.19 as teammate Kaleb Sonnentag was third to also advance to Thursday's sectional in Cameron. Sonnentag was fastest in the 400 in 54.66 and Tad Weiss won the 1,600 in 5:15.50.
Brad Irwin earned two second-place finishes in the long and triple jump events with teammate Cameron Messenger fourth in the triple jump. Two relays also logged runner-up performances for the Hornet boys with the 1,600 team of Sonnentag, Andrew Falkenberg, Irwin and Weir and the 3,200 team of Jacob Rowe, Logan Harel, Ty Rowe and Sage Handrick. Weiss was third in the 800, as was Messenger in the 110 hurdles where teammate Wyatt Engel was fourth. Christian Nowak (100) and Nick Fasbender (200) each finished fourth to grab the final sectional advancement spot in their respective races. Messenger (300 hurdles), the boys 400 relay (Nick Rowe, Ty Rowe, Jacob Rowe, Nowak) and the 800 relay (Falkenberg, Harel, Fasbender, Irwin) were each fifth and were one spot out of advancement.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell crowned two relay teams as regional champion with the 400 and 800 teams of Avery Turany, Austin Bowe, Dylan Bowe and Blake Anders winning in 48.07 and 1:39.42, respectively. Turany was also second in the pole vault while the 1,600 team of Dylan Bowe, Austin Bowe, Daniel Person and Anders was fourth. Austin Bowe (triple jump) and Dylan Bowe (pole vault) were fifth.
Gilman's Dominic Franzen won two events for the Pirates with victories in the 100 (11.77) and 200 (24.06) and Andrew Hecker won the long jump in 19-2.25 to go with a second in the high jump. The 800 relay team of Troy Duellman, Franzen, Braeden Person and Branden Ustianowski was second and Bryce Chovan finished fourth in the discus. Person (200), Ustianowski (long jump) and the 1,600 relay team of Duellman, Hecker, Ustianowski and Person were each fifth. Thorp's Wyatt Luzinski was third in the long jump and Jacob Barth was fifth in the 1,600.
Brooke Lechleitner won the 400 in 1:03.60 to lead Lake Holcombe/Cornell. Lechleitner was also second in the 200 and will compete at sectionals along with two girls relays for the Knights as the 800 team of Brooke Sime, Marcella Boehm, Lauren Samardzich and Haily Duffy and the 400 unit of Sime, Boehm, Carly Vavra and Duffy each advanced by finishing second and fourth, respectively.
Cadott's Lexxie Rowe (100), Lucy Lindeman (discus) and the 3,200 relay of Autumn Yeager, Hailey Wellner, Taylor Lindsay and Lucy Lindeman were each second. Kaileigh Tice (800) and Carissa Woodford (pole vault) were third in their respective events and Julia Sedlacek, Emma Kowalczyk and Jaycee Stephens were 3-4-5 in the 100 hurdles. The Cadott girls had three relay teams finish third with the 400 (Mallory Kyes, Yeager, Sedlacek, Haylee Rowe), 800 (Kyes, Wellner, Yeager, Haylee Rowe) and the 1,600 (Lexxie Rowe, Haylee Rowe, Sedlacek, Tice). Lexxie Rowe (400), Lindeman (1,600) and Kowalczyk (300 hurdles) are moving on with fourth-place finishes while Stephens was fifth in the 300 hurdles.
Gilman's Gracie Tallier earned the top spot in the 100 (13.01) and 200 (26.63) while taking second in the long jump. Bailey Angell won two events of her own by sweeping the throws with wins in the shot put (33-feet, 11.5-inches) and discus (104-11). The 1,600 relay team of Sophia Drier, Ava Gunderson, Abby Krug and Aubrey Syryczuk was second and Krug took fourth in the 400 to move on to sectionals for the Pirates.
Thorp's Pepper Werner was sixth in the 300 hurdles to lead the Cardinals.
Ladysmith won the girls team title with 174.5 points with Cadott second (100), Gilman tied for fifth (66), Lake Holcombe/Cornell seventh (47) and Thorp 10th (four).
McDonell's Baughman wins Division 3 triple jump title
At Colfax, Destiny Baughman won the Division 3 regional title in the triple jump for McDonell.
Baughman was first with a top jump of 34-0.5 with teammate Isabelle Keck second. Baughman was also second in the high jump and the 300 hurdles, an event where teammate Eva Bushman was fourth. Dan Anderson was second in the 1,600 and 3,200 while Keck was runner-up in the pole vault. Sydney Flanagan and Keck were third and fourth, respectively, in the long jump while Paige Smiskey (shot put) and Flanagan (200) had third-place finishes. Two McDonell relays were also third with the girls 1,600 team of Ann David, Sydney Flanagan, Destiny Baughman and Ellie Eckes and the boys 3,200 team of Calvin Rineck, Corbin Holm, Frederick Blair and Dale Tetrault. Harrison Bullard (3,200), Joe Janus (triple jump), David (800) and the girls 3,200 team of Ellen Matott, Christine Abbe, Paige Anderson and Olivia Clark were each fourth to advance to Thursday's sectional in Cameron.
Alex Tokarski (110 hurdles), Eckes (3,200), Smiskey (discus) the girls 800 relay of Anderson, Bushman, Matott and Clark, the boys 800 relay team of Tokarski, Landon Moulton, Evan Eckes and Jake Siegenthaler and the boys 1,600 team of Rineck, Siegenthaler, Luke Newton and Evan Eckes were each third.
Triton Robey is moving on to sectionals in two events for the Trojans after taking second in the pole vault and third in the triple jump. Haley Reed was fourth in the discus and the girls 400 team of Aliya North, Morgan Berg, Lauren Allison and Katie Reimer was also fourth. Reed (shot put) and Allison (1,600) were each fifth in their respective events.
Glenwood City was first in the girls team standings with 129.5 points with McDonell second (101) and New Auburn 11th (21). Chetek-Weyerhaeuser had the top spot in the boys standings with 126 points, McDonell was seventh (54) and New Auburn was 10th (17).