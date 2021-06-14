Monday Prep Track and Field Division 3 Regional Roundup: Cadott boys win four events en route to team championship

Lake Holcombe/Cornell crowned two relay teams as regional champion with the 400 and 800 teams of Avery Turany, Austin Bowe, Dylan Bowe and Blake Anders winning in 48.07 and 1:39.42, respectively. Turany was also second in the pole vault while the 1,600 team of Dylan Bowe, Austin Bowe, Daniel Person and Anders was fourth. Austin Bowe (triple jump) and Dylan Bowe (pole vault) were fifth.

Gilman's Dominic Franzen won two events for the Pirates with victories in the 100 (11.77) and 200 (24.06) and Andrew Hecker won the long jump in 19-2.25 to go with a second in the high jump. The 800 relay team of Troy Duellman, Franzen, Braeden Person and Branden Ustianowski was second and Bryce Chovan finished fourth in the discus. Person (200), Ustianowski (long jump) and the 1,600 relay team of Duellman, Hecker, Ustianowski and Person were each fifth. Thorp's Wyatt Luzinski was third in the long jump and Jacob Barth was fifth in the 1,600.

Brooke Lechleitner won the 400 in 1:03.60 to lead Lake Holcombe/Cornell. Lechleitner was also second in the 200 and will compete at sectionals along with two girls relays for the Knights as the 800 team of Brooke Sime, Marcella Boehm, Lauren Samardzich and Haily Duffy and the 400 unit of Sime, Boehm, Carly Vavra and Duffy each advanced by finishing second and fourth, respectively.