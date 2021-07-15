NAHL: Chippewa Steel focus on forwards — including Eau Claire Memorial grad Kelly — in NAHL Entry Draft with main camp on horizon

The Chippewa Steel are back to business.

The Chippewa Falls-based North American Hockey League club is getting busy again in preparation for the 2021-22 season, which begins in September. The Steel and the rest of the league completed the NAHL Entry Draft on Wednesday, and those players and others will be in town next week for the team’s main camp as the Steel look to trim the roster to find out who will come to training camp next month.

Forward Evan Pahos of Castle Pines, Colo. was chosen by Chippewa with its top pick in the draft at eighth overall. Latvian forward Patriks Marcinkevics was selected with the team’s other first-round selection, as coach Mike Janda said the team focused on adding scoring punch.

“The focus for us outside of the first pick was forwards. We really like our D coming back,” Janda said. “We tendered a few strong defensemen who might start the year in the USHL (or) might start the year with us, we don’t know. But we needed to get some depth up front. We lost a lot of scoring, so we were trying to address that early.”