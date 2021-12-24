NAHL: Chippewa Steel hit midseason break with winning record, in contention for playoffs

The first half of the North American Hockey League season has come fast and frantic for the Chippewa Steel.

But the team has weathered some challenging circumstances and hits a two-week break with a winning record and in contention for a playoff spot.

Chippewa (16-15-0-1) is off until Jan. 8 after splitting two games last Friday and Saturday against the Minnesota Magicians. The Steel fell 3-1 in Friday’s home game before going on the road to earn a 4-1 win on Saturday leading into the time off. The North American Hockey League as a whole is off from play this week and while many teams will return to action next week, the Steel are not one as they get the chance to enjoy two weeks away from action. The Steel have played 32 games so far, tied for the most games played by any team in the league.

“I thought Friday night we were a little lackluster,” Chippewa coach Casey Mignone said of last week’s split. “It was a big point of emphasis just trying to stay focused throughout the week before we go on break and it felt like we might’ve been there already, but we challenged the guys on Saturday to really give it everything they had and play really hard and they responded well and got a good results before we went on break.”

The Steel’s fourth season in Chippewa Falls got off to a frenzied start in late August when Mike Janda was relieved of his duties as team coach and general manager. Janda was suspended for two years by USA Hockey for rules violations dating back to before his time with the Steel. Mignone was hired soon after, taking over the team with training camp already underway. The Steel won five of their first games of the season and have been competitive throughout the first half of the season after posting a 14-29-2-3 record a season ago.

“Overall, I think it’s a pretty good first half for a team that’s been for me thrown together a little bit late,” Mignone said. “Let’s face it, we’ve put ourselves in a position to compete for a playoff spot which at the end of the day is really all you can do.”

The Steel currently sit fourth in the Midwest Division with 33 points behind Fairbanks (45), Springfield (42) and Anchorage (36) as the team looks to qualify for the Robertson Cup Playoffs for the first time since moving to Chippewa Falls in 2018. Chippewa was on the verge of clinching a playoff berth during the 2019-20 season before the initial rise of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic paused and ultimately canceled the remaining portion of that season.

Veteran forward Ethan Benz was the team’s top returning scorer from a season ago and is again pacing the Steel offense in his second season in Chippewa Falls. Benz has 13 goals and 17 assists in 32 games, already surpassing his efforts from a season ago in 46 games. Fellow veteran forwards Jack Brown (10 goals, 14 assists in 32 games) and Braden Lindstrom (six goals, 16 assists) have also provided scoring punch and are second and third, respectively, on the team with Ryan Waltman sixth in scoring (eight goals, 10 assists).

Chippewa has also found additional scoring and strength from a potent class of first-year players. Forwards Joseph Grainda (nine goals, 11 assists) and Nick Sajevic (seven goals, 13 assists) are tied for fourth on the team in scoring while Eau Claire native Joe Kelly is second in goals (11) in his first season with the Steel. First-year defensemen Parker Gnos (three goals, 10 assists), Sam Frandina (1 goal, 12 assists), Joe Manning (eight assists) and recent arrival Jack Kircher (six assists) have teamed up with veterans Evan Tanos (three goals, six assists) and Tyler Ryder (one goal, two assists) on the blue line.

The Steel had just one week off since the season started in early September so these two weeks represent a chance for everyone to reset ahead of the second half push.

“I feel like you can’t make the playoffs in the first half but you can certainly miss the playoffs or make things really hard and I feel like we did enough to put ourselves in the position and when we come back after break it’s really like the second season.” Mignone said. “To have a chance to start over and everybody understands the expectations and the way we’re trying to play, so hopefully we can learn from the first half as well.”

Chippewa’s first game back is a road matchup versus the Minnesota Wilderness on Saturday, Jan. 8 before playing at the Magicians on Jan. 12 and a home matchup with the rival Janesville Jets on Jan. 14. Chippewa plays just two of its seven January games at home before starting the month of February with four consecutive games at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

The Steel have returned to contention and enter the second half with plenty to play for — including the chance for players to ultimately keep playing hockey at the next level.

“We’ve talked to them about continuing to take their game to another level and I think we’ve got a handful of guys that are on some Division I (college) radars,” Mignone said. “It’d be really nice to see some of these guys start to get some commitments and maybe be able to take a little bit of a weight off their shoulders with that pressure and be able to play and be in the moment.”

