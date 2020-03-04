NAHL: Chippewa Steel managing player workload during busy close to regular season

An unbalanced schedule has left the Chippewa Steel with no shortage of games as they head towards the finish line in the North American Hockey League regular season.

The Steel (28-17-2-1) are currently second in the Midwest Division standings entering three games this week, starting at home on Thursday against Janesville at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

Three-game weeks are nothing new for Chippewa, this week marks the fourth for the team since the start of February. Early off weeks have left the team catching up to others with the end of the 60-game regular season in sight.

That's left Chippewa coach Carter Foguth and his staff to balance the need to stay sharp with making sure the squad gets the necessary time off to recover.

“It’s just a weird schedule for us. It’s not (typically) often where you have back-to-back weeks where you’re playing three games," Foguth said. "Typical you practice Monday-Thursday, you play Friday and Saturday and that’s it. For us it’s just been adjusting the schedule a little bit.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chippewa has been battling injuries throughout the season and has been able to trim practices that are more focused on staying sharp and less on learning new things this far into the season.