NAHL: Chippewa Steel managing player workload during busy close to regular season

An unbalanced schedule has left the Chippewa Steel with no shortage of games as they head towards the finish line in the North American Hockey League regular season.
The Steel (28-17-2-1) are currently second in the Midwest Division standings entering three games this week, starting at home on Thursday against Janesville at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
Three-game weeks are nothing new for Chippewa, this week marks the fourth for the team since the start of February. Early off weeks have left the team catching up to others with the end of the 60-game regular season in sight.
That's left Chippewa coach Carter Foguth and his staff to balance the need to stay sharp with making sure the squad gets the necessary time off to recover.
“It’s just a weird schedule for us. It’s not (typically) often where you have back-to-back weeks where you’re playing three games," Foguth said. "Typical you practice Monday-Thursday, you play Friday and Saturday and that’s it. For us it’s just been adjusting the schedule a little bit.”
Chippewa has been battling injuries throughout the season and has been able to trim practices that are more focused on staying sharp and less on learning new things this far into the season.
“We’re about 50 games in and you’re playing a lot of hockey," Foguth said. "At this point the hope is everybody knows the system, knows what we’re running so it’s just more of getting the rest.”
Chippewa is coming off three losses last week, two in overtime on the road to the Minnesota Wilderness before a 3-2 defeat against the Minnesota Magicians on Sunday. The high-scoring defeats on Friday and Saturday were rare sights for a Steel team that has been strong on defense this season. The team did pick up two points for the overtime losses and at 59 points is now three in front of Kenai River for second place in the Midwest Division, a spot that would give the team home ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
“We’re playing three games and we’re fighting for home ice. You can’t get down in the dumps and we talked about it. We definitely didn’t play as well defensively on Friday or Saturday but at the end of the day we were in two hockey games in overtime," Foguth said. "Literally it could’ve gone either way.”
Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Magicians was Chippewa's best game of the weekend even if it didn't lead to any points, according to Foguth.
“Sunday I thought they played well, they just didn’t get what they deserved," Foguth said. "I thought we should’ve won the game on Sunday.”
Following Chippewa's home game against the Jets, the Steel hit the road for Friday and Saturday games against the Austin Bruins.