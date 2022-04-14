NAHL: Chippewa Steel newcomers Yakesh, Kempf net first junior hockey goals in much different ways

Both Brady Yakesh and Cody Kempf hit a milestone last Friday for the Chippewa Steel.

The first-year players each scored their first junior hockey goals in Chippewa’s 6-3 victory over the Springfield Jr. Blues at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

Both goals came in a three-goal first period for the Steel in its North American Hockey League victory as the two young players are making the most of their chance to play as Chippewa ends its season this week with two games against the Minnesota Wilderness.

Yakesh has played five games with the Steel and scored one goal to go with two assists since joining the team last month following the completion of his senior prep season with Benilde-St. Margaret’s in Minnesota. There, the defenseman scored 10 goals and assisted on 32 others across 28 games in helping his team reach the Section 6AA championship game before falling to Edina.

Yakesh said he and his high school teammate Tristan Sarsland (who is now playing elsewhere in the league for the Fairbanks Ice Dogs) were able to work together and be more offensively-minded with the puck. His goal came 7 minutes, 15 seconds into the game on the power play when he took a pass at the top of the circle from Sam Frandina and Sam Rice and — with the help of a screen or two — launched a shot that beat Springfield goaltender Ethan Roberts for the game’s opening goal.

“Brady’s a guy that we tendered very early on, we’ve had eyes on (him) for a couple years now,” Chippewa coach Casey Mignone said. “He’s a good player. We hope for him to be an impactful guy.”

With the Steel, Yakesh credited his defensemen linemate Parker Gnos for working with him to have an impact on offense right off the bat as he’s made the transition from the prep level to junior hockey.

“It’s been a good transition. All the guys are really welcoming and have helped me through a lot of it,” Yakesh said. “It’s a lot tougher of a league. It’s a lot more physical. Everybody’s older; I’m not the oldest guy. I’m not in high school anymore, now I’m playing juniors. It’s more physical and demanding on the body, but it’s been fun.”

Yakesh is committed to play in college at the University of Minnesota once his junior career is over and is working on his play speed for when he’s ready to join a Golden Gophers squad that advanced to the Frozen Four this season.

“It was a really big relief, and I’m really honored and blessed to be able to go there,” Yakesh said of the commitment.

Kempf’s first goal came nearly 12 minutes after Yakesh’s, and while it wasn’t nearly as conventional, it was equally as memorable. The Middleton native had dug the puck out of the boards and was looking to make a pass near the net to Colin Tushie, but the puck hit the skate of a Springfield defender and popped up into the air. After the initial defender missed a snag with his glove, the puck flew towards the goal where Roberts was unable to corral the puck with his own glove before falling into the net to give the Steel a 3-0 advantage.

Mignone said it was “probably the flukiest goal we’ve had all year,” but it was also a product of smart play by putting the puck on the net.

“The puck has to get to the net to go in the net,” Mignone said. “It doesn’t matter how it gets there. The more times it does get there, the more opportunity it has to go in and there’s no pictures in the box score. A goal is a goal is a goal.”

Friday’s game was just Kempf’s third game with the team and second since the end of November. Kempf spent most of the winter playing for the Des Moines Buccaneers AAA 18U team in the North American Prospects Hockey League, where he scored 22 goals with eight assists in 28 games. He played in one game for the Steel in late November before rejoining the team in game action last week, and Kempf and his coach could both see a more confident player compared to his first appearance.

“I think coming earlier in the year and seeing this level and now knowing what I know now, getting used to that speed again wasn’t so hard, and I just jumped right in because I knew what I was coming into,” Kempf said.

Both players are part of a younger roster the team has moved to in the later part of the season, and now the Steel are starting to see the benefits. Chippewa split two games last week with Midwest Division’s second place Jr. Blues, and the team has won five of its last nine games.

“I think some of the guys that we’ve got in the trades have figured some things out and maybe got some confidence back,” Mignone said. “Some of the new guys we’ve added are good players and have had some success early on. It’s been good, it’s been fun. The group feels pretty tight knit and playing hard and competing hard for each other.”

Chippewa (24-31-1-2) hosts the Wilderness (34-22-1-1) on Friday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena before the teams meet again on Saturday night in Cloquet, Minn., to end the regular season. Mignone said he is thankful for the support shown to the team during its fourth season in Chippewa Falls and his first after taking over as head coach and general manager at the start of the season and is excited for the years to come.

“Up and down year, but we appreciate all the support, and we’re really looking forward to the future and the next chapter,” Mignone said. “Hopefully at this time next year, we’re talking about our first round playoff matchup.”

Upcoming Games Date Matchup (Time) Friday Minnesota Wilderness at Chippewa Steel (7 p.m.) Saturday Chippewa Steel at Minnesota Wilderness (7:15 p.m.)

Standings Midwest Division Record (Points) Fairbanks Ice Dogs 37-20-1-2 (70) Springfield Jr. Blues 35-20-1-2 (73) Minnesota Wilderness 34-22-1-1 (70) Anchorage Wolverines 30-19-4-4 (68) Janesville Jets 33-24-0-1 (67) Minnesota Magicians 25-23-6-3 (59) Chippewa Steel 24-31-1-2 (51) Kenai River Brown Bears 14-41-3-2 (33)

