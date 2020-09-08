NAHL: Chippewa Steel's season to begin in November

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Chippewa Steel will begin their third season in Chippewa Falls this fall, but will do it a little later than previously scheduled.

The North American Hockey League team will open the Midwest Division schedule in November with the NAHL Showcase taking place in December, the Steel announced in a press release Tuesday. The regular season will conclude at the end of April and the NAHL league office is finalizing the schedule and it will be released to the public in the coming weeks.

The NAHL Board of Governors are working to finalize safety protocols for players, staff and host families and will distribute those prior to players arriving for training camp in October.

Safety protocols for fans attending games withing Chippewa Area Ice Arena will be finalized prior to the first home game and a Steel ticket representative will be in contact with ticket account holders regarding their ticketing options once a full schedule is released.

Previously the NAHL was planning to open the season on September with the NAHL Showcase before a start to the regular season in early October.

