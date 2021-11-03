NAHL: First-year forward Grainda quickly finds scoring touch with Chippewa Steel

Joseph Grainda has quickly made an impact since joining the lineup for the Chippewa Steel.

The Carmel, Ind., native has scored six goals and assisted on seven others in 17 games for the Steel (9-9-0-0) as the team enters a pair of North American Hockey League games this week on the road at the Springfield Jr. Blues on Friday and Saturday.

Grainda joined the Steel as a tender and initially joined the team as an extra player for practice but needed little time to show what we could do.

“I think within the first day or two of practice without him even playing you could tell that he was there," Chippewa coach Casey Mignone said. "Let’s face it he’s young, he’s going to go through some ups and downs here at some point, but his transition has been fairly smooth and fairly quick for the level of play he’s playing at.”

Grainda scored a pair of goals in the Steel's season-opening win over Kenai River on Sept. 10 and has scored a point in six of the team's last seven games.

“He’s a tremendous addition for us," Mignone said. "He’s obviously a little bit undersized but don’t tell him that. He’s not afraid of anybody or anything or any battle. His compete level is through the roof, and obviously he’s super talented. He’s getting some good opportunities. His decision making is good, and he’s been a nice treat for us.”

Grainda has helped out on the power play and has a pair of game-winning goals for the team.

“It’s been a good transition, and the guys around me have really shown support and shown me the ropes," Grainda said. "I kinda credit it to them, just getting me introduced to the system and bringing me in.”

The 19-year old forward spent last season in the North American Prospects Hockey League 18U league with the Indy Jr. Fuel, scoring 10 goals in 23 games and assisting on six others. He added four goals and two assists in three goals during the postseason Dixon Cup playoffs.

Grainda, Ryan Waltman and Barak Braslavski are tied for second on the team in goals with six, three behind Ethan Benz atop the team leaderboard. Grainda's 13 points is tied with Waltman and Nick Sajevic for fourth on the team with Benz (22), Braden Lindstrom (18) and Jack Brown (14) leading the way.

Benz was named the Midwest Division Star of the Game for last week's games, scoring three goals and assisting on two others to remain among the NAHL leaders in scoring.

Several Steel players took part in their first public service work of the season on Monday as they read to classrooms at Halmstad Elementary School in Chippewa Falls. The team is expanding its volunteer efforts in the coming weeks and will also be helping out at many local youth hockey practices.

Friday and Saturday's road games against the Springfield Jr. Blues will represent the first true road "bus trip series" of the season. The Steel split four games the NAHL Showcase in Blaine, Minn., in mid-September and were 3-2 in a two-week trip to Alaska a few weeks ago.

The Jr. Blues enter this week tied for first place in the Midwest Division with Fairbanks with 23 points apiece. The top six teams in the division are separated by just five points, with Chippewa in sixth with 18 points. Springfield took the 2020-21 season off amid the COVID-19 pandemic but has returned to competition strong this fall. Springfield split two games with the Minnesota Wilderness last weekend and earlier this season defeated the Steel by scores of 4-3 and 4-1 in early October games at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

“They have a good mix of league veterans and new players," Mignone said of Springfield. "They play hard, they compete, they play face (and) their goaltending has been good. I think when we played them the games were a little closer than the score might’ve reflected.”

